Job summary

Would you like to join bp Turkey and help us to deliver bp Retail targets and support global strategy?



We are looking for Asset Coordinator and offering fantastic opportunity to become part of a diverse and hardworking team based in Istanbul, Turkey.



In this role, you will be reporting to Contracts Manager and will be leading contract management claim collection activities of Commercial Development and supporting digital transformation of the department.



About the role:



In this role, you will have the opportunity to:



- Be responsible for data management in Maya system through updating and checking inputs when required

- Organize monthly Contract Management meetings with Field Team Members and follow up actions accordingly

- Organize legal documents and manage invoicing process

- Report Contract Management actions to Contract Manager on a monthly basis by providing Executive Report

- Prepare Financial Memorandum Check Forms for Contract Renewals and Growth projects

- Keep contract accuracy and ensure all contracts are aligned with Energy Market Regulations Association requirements and bp's rules and regulations.



About you:



You will hold a university degree preferably in Engineering or Business Administration.



To be successful in the role you will need to have:

- Experience in sales or operations and solid commercial understanding

- Good interpersonal and communication skills to cooperate with cross functional teams

- Advanced computer skills

- Fluency in English and Turkish