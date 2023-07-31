This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the delivery of safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, using basic technical and analytical capabilities to improve operational performance.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the delivery of safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, using basic technical and analytical capabilities to improve operational performance.



Job Description:

Voor de afdeling Operations OM die zich bezig houdt met het opereren, beheren en operationeel houden van de installaties behorende tot OM, FCCU en CDU assets, zijn wij op zoek naar een

ASSET COORDINATOR (1 FTE)

Voornaamste taken en verantwoordelijkheden:

Het beheren en operationeel houden van de groep productie installaties behorende tot de OM Asset

Draagt zorg voor de optimale beschikbaarheid van het equipment

Stelt prioriteiten bij werkopdrachten betreffende reparaties, modificaties, inspecties, kalibraties en preventief onderhoud

Draagt zorg voor goedkeuring en acceptatie van werkaanvragen

Coördineert en plant alle korte en lange termijn onderhoudsinspanningen, volgens CoW proces en vervult de rol van Area Authority volgens de CoW policy zoals beschreven in OMS 4.5

Verantwoordelijk voor het bepalen van de onderhoudsprioriteiten, de gehele coördinatie van de uitvoering van het onderhoudsjaarplan en de aansturing van de operationele werkvoorbereiding hiervoor, inclusief Energy Isolation zoals beschreven in de procedure OMS 4-5 0002.

Toezien op een juiste en tijdige communicatie van de onderhoudsuitvoering

Maakt een afweging tussen de noodzaak van het onderhoud, de onderhoudskosten en de beschikbaarheid van het equipment

Coördinatie van het tijdig opstellen van het jaarlijkse onderhouds- en inspectie jaarplan.

In samenwerking met de Process Coordinator het uitvoeren van controles op de bedrijfsvoering en signaleren van afwijkingen en / of tekortkomingen in de dagelijkse bedrijfsvoering (primaire trouble shooting)

BP Raffinaderij Rotterdam vraagt voor deze functie:

HBO werk en denkniveau, minimaal MBO niveau 4 diploma en tenminste 5 jaar werkervaring in de procesindustrie;

Kennis van Process Safety Management, Proces Safety Standards, risicobeheerings- methodieken (o.a. PSM, HAZOP en LOPA) en Root Cause analyses technieken;

Goede beheersing van de Nederlandse en Engelse taal;

Belangrijke competenties voor deze functie zijn o.a. interveniërend vermogen, analyserend vermogen, flexibiliteit, vasthoudendheid, overtuigingskracht, gestructureerd kunnen werken en goede communicatieve vaardigheden;

Kennis en ervaring van het onderhoudsproces en/of maintenance engineering is een pre.

Neem voor inhoudelijke vragen contact op met Daniele Colle (operations superintendent), voor arbeidsvoorwaardelijke vragen met Elisa Bakker (People Advisor).



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



