Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Located at bp’s Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Asset Coordinator is an Operations Specialist for a process unit or area who leads the coordination effort between Operations and Maintenance. Daily, this role tests what is "real in the field" regarding personal safety, process safety, and compliance, and intervenes as necessary to drive performance.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

The Asset Coordinator is accountable to establish expectations and drive Operations and Maintenance personnel working on their unit to thoroughly assess, understand, and control personal safety risk using safe work permits and compliance with procedures.

Control of Work expert for the unit.

Ensures safe and efficient implementation of CoW. Considers safe level of work and concurrent work in daily and weekly schedule development.

Prioritizes all maintenance and project work and sets the daily and weekly work schedules.

Ensure adequate Operations support and coverage for work activities.

Ensures equipment is prepared safely and on time for maintenance.

Ensure the appropriate approvals are identified for maintenance work.

- The Asset Coordinator is accountable to establish expectations and drive completion of Process Safety related maintenance activities, and to ensure the MOC policy is applied for changes that require mechanical work.

- Ensures Process Safety related maintenance activities are completed on time. Acts as gatekeeper for whether an MOC is required for an MO.

- The Asset Coordinator ensures that LDAR repairs are completed on time.

The Asset Coordinator leads the maintenance planning process for Operations (Maintenance Work Process).

Leads the daily and weekly maintenance scheduling meetings.

Prioritizes all maintenance and project work, and sets the daily and weekly work schedules, based on production team direction, and needs.

Ensures EZ notifications are prioritized appropriately.

Communicates work plans to unit personnel.

With input from the Production Specialist, maintains an evergreen 16week maintenance look ahead.

Maintenance backlog planning and management.

Accountable for PM compliance.

Accountable for issuance of the Maintenance Coordinator Game Plan update on behalf of the operations team.

Ensures work that cannot be performed on stream is incorporated into the TAR work list.

- The Asset Coordinator leads the development of (on behalf of Operations) and delivers the annual maintenance budget.

- The Asset Coordinator is accountable for creating and nurturing a culture of teamwork, learning, two-way communication, and integrity.

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent required.

Additional technical education or equivalent in engineering is desirable.

7 years of experience in petrochemical operations OR 3 years of experience in a relevant industry with a technical degree.

Why join us!

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Operations is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for operations experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded, and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Maintenance Operations, Maintenance Scheduling, Maintenance Work, Oil Refining, Operations and maintenance, Petrochemicals, Petroleum Refining, Planning Process, Prioritization, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, SAP Tools, Scheduling Management, Turnaround general, Work Processes



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.