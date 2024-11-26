Job summary

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Located at bp’s Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Asset Coordinator is an Operations Supervisor for a process unit or area who leads the coordination effort between Operations and Maintenance. Daily, this role tests what is "real in the field" regarding personal safety, process safety, and compliance, and intervenes as necessary to drive performance.

Key Accountabilities

Personal Safety: The Asset Coordinator is accountable to establish expectations and drive Operations and Maintenance personnel working on their unit to thoroughly assess, understand, and control personal safety risk using safe work permits and compliance with procedures.

Control of Work expert for the unit.

Ensures safe and efficient implementation of CoW. Considers safe level of work and concurrent work in daily and weekly schedule development.

Prioritizes all maintenance and project work and sets the daily and weekly work schedules.

Ensure adequate Operations support and coverage for work activities.

Ensures equipment is prepared safely and on time for maintenance.

Ensure the appropriate approvals are identified for maintenance work.

Process Safety: The Asset Coordinator is accountable to establish expectations and drive completion of Process Safety related maintenance activities, and to ensure the MOC policy is applied for changes that require mechanical work.

Ensures Process Safety related maintenance activities are completed on time.

Acts as gatekeeper for whether an MOC is required for an MO.

Compliance: The Asset Coordinator ensures that LDAR repairs are completed on time.

Reliability: The Asset Coordinator leads the maintenance planning process for Operations (Maintenance Work Process).

Leads the daily and weekly maintenance scheduling meetings.

Prioritizes all maintenance and project work, and sets the daily and weekly work schedules, based on production team direction, and needs.

Ensures EZ notifications are prioritized appropriately.

Communicates work plans to unit personnel.

With input from the Production Specialist, maintains an evergreen 16week maintenance look ahead.

Maintenance backlog planning and management.

Accountable for PM compliance.

Accountable for issuance of the Maintenance Coordinator Game Plan update on behalf of the operations team.

Ensures work that cannot be performed on stream is incorporated into the TAR work list.

Sustainable Costs: The Asset Coordinator leads the development of (on behalf of Operations) and delivers the annual maintenance budget.

Monthly forecasting and deviation explanations.

People: The Asset Coordinator is accountable for creating and nurturing a culture of teamwork, learning, two-way communication, and integrity.

Create a team that works towards a common goal of safe, compliant, and reliable operations by setting clear expectations and adhering to plans and rules.

Be sure each individual knows how they contribute to safety and the primary goals of the business.

Foster effective teamwork across all areas and departments in the refinery.

Focus on education and personal growth by developing and maintaining a personal development plan.

Help develop others by sharing what you know and learn from your and other’s experiences.

Ensure your team knows you will listen to what is important to them. Help bring out the best in everyone by listening effectively and using two-way communication.

Foster effective communication with key stakeholders.

Get and share important information with teams.

Trust and respect every person at all levels. Treat others as you would like to be treated.

Behave ethically.

Requirements

High School Diploma or equivalent required AND 10+ years of experience providing health and safety support in a relevant industry (refining, petrochemical, etc).

OR 5+ years of experience in petrochemical operations and/or providing health and safety support in a relevant industry with a technical degree in engineering or similar area.

Competency with operations and electrical equipment.

Why join us!

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Operations is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for operations experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded, and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is not available for remote working



Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Maintenance Operations, Maintenance Scheduling, Maintenance Work, Oil Refining, Operations and maintenance, Petrochemicals, Petroleum Refining, Planning Process, Prioritization, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Risk Management Strategies, Safety Leadership, Safety Management, SAP Tools, Schedule Management, Turnaround general, Turnaround Planning, Work Processes



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.