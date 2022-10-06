Asset Development Manager, bp pulse China

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the exploration and development of new business opportunities, contributing to the successful development of offers, building relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and supporting execution of strategic projects, whilst exercising a combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.

Job Profile Summary



bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help



Job Purpose



The purpose of the role Asset Development Manager is to contribute to the roll out of the global mobility scale up programme, focused on providing professional asset development capabilities to the deployment of EV charging, including industry information, business negotiations and project management in China market.



Key Accountabilities



Asset Development & Network Planning

Develop charging stations in target market with partners, and lead negotiation process to achieve business investment goals

Work towards both organic and inorganic growth opportunities to accelerate delivery, while seeking balance between network expansion at pace and quality control

Work closely with all departments within the company to deliver the target on time on the premise of meeting the company's standards.

Keep track of local market dynamics, and take pre-empt actions when potential risks arise due to market competition

Partnership Development & Management

Develop and maintain partnerships with major players and resource providers in target market

Collaborate with partners and deliver quality charging stations that meet bp standard

Handle potential unexpected issues during partnership development and project execution process

Job Holder Requirements

Education

Bachelor’s degree with MBA preferred

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

At least 5+ years’ relevant deep industry experience in asset development, with solid previous case demonstrations

Ability to effectively collaborate with team members, cross-functional team, and peers

Outstanding project management skills to deliver project pipeline timely

Excellent negotiation skills, ability to identify solutions to resolve deadlock

Externally orientated – actively working on developing external connections, learning from best practice, and maximizing values to bp

Strong planning and organising skills to handle multiple tasks

Desirable Criteria