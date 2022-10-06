Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  Asset Development Manager, bp pulse China

Asset Development Manager, bp pulse China

Asset Development Manager, bp pulse China

  • Location China - Hubei - Wuhan
  • Travel required Negotiable
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141187BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for supporting the exploration and development of new business opportunities, contributing to the successful development of offers, building relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and supporting execution of strategic projects, whilst exercising a combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.

Job Profile Summary

bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help

Job Purpose

The purpose of the role Asset Development Manager is to contribute to the roll out of the global mobility scale up programme, focused on providing professional asset development capabilities to the deployment of EV charging, including industry information, business negotiations and project management in China market.

Key Accountabilities

Asset Development & Network Planning

  • Develop charging stations in target market with partners, and lead negotiation process to achieve business investment goals
  • Work towards both organic and inorganic growth opportunities to accelerate delivery, while seeking balance between network expansion at pace and quality control
  • Work closely with all departments within the company to deliver the target on time on the premise of meeting the company's standards.
  • Keep track of local market dynamics, and take pre-empt actions when potential risks arise due to market competition

Partnership Development & Management
  • Develop and maintain partnerships with major players and resource providers in target market
  • Collaborate with partners and deliver quality charging stations that meet bp standard
  • Handle potential unexpected issues during partnership development and project execution process

Job Holder Requirements

Education
  • Bachelor’s degree with MBA preferred

Essential Experience and Job Requirements
  • At least 5+ years’ relevant deep industry experience in asset development, with solid previous case demonstrations
  • Ability to effectively collaborate with team members, cross-functional team, and peers
  • Outstanding project management skills to deliver project pipeline timely
  • Excellent negotiation skills, ability to identify solutions to resolve deadlock
  • Externally orientated – actively working on developing external connections, learning from best practice, and maximizing values to bp
  • Strong planning and organising skills to handle multiple tasks

Desirable Criteria
  • Demonstrate breadth and depth of experience across the charging station development and network planning
  • Self-awareness, and actively seeking input from others on impact and effectiveness
  • A team player, be able to work successfully across teams
  • Able to work under pressure, to drive forward the overall agenda and deliver with quality
  • A good communicator that can coordinate and integrate different resources

