Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

The Agile LP Solutions team is an agile flow-to-work team of refinery Asset Economists/AE’s responsible for all LP activity in support of both long term (M+3 and beyond) planning and refinery performance analysis across bp's global refining system.

The Asset Economist will use refinery LPs for one or more bp refineries to identify opportunities to improve the refinery commercial performance. They will own and drive the resolution of actions to effect the additional margin capture. They will also support mid/long term planning activities including development of refinery strategies and volume plans.

Key Accountabilities

Provide LP based performance analysis and medium term planning activity including: Project economic evaluation Term supply or sale evaluation TAR volume and optimisation planning before crude selection window Deep dive studies on new opportunities e.g. spec changes

Provide LP based analysis of site operations identifying opportunities across: Crude purchasing, product sale decisions, commercial strategy and execution of refinery operations Identify areas for improvement and propose actions to capture additional margin and improve processes Communicate feedback to relevant refinery and supply stakeholders



Apply best practice in retrospective and long term planning across bp and actively improve these processes

Analyse deviations of the LP model with actual results to drive improvements in the model.

Engage with stakeholders in midstream, refining and finance to progress priorities, improve performance and support planning activities

Develop capability to support more than one refinery

Support refinery reporting through evaluation of lost profit opportunity

Education and Experience

Bachelors degree in engineering, chemistry or related technical field required

Fluent in English

Minimum 6 years of experience in the petrochemical or refinery industry.

Minimum 2 years of experience in refinery optimization, process engineering, supply operations or production planning

Commercial experience or LP/Modelling experience desired

Excellent oral and written communication skills; influential, efficient communication is frequently required

Demonstrated ability to work independently and in a team with strong impact and influencing skills with a track record of success

Self-Starter with strong work ethic, and great time management and interpersonal skills

How much do we pay (Base)? (121,000.00 - 225,000.00 (Minimum & Maximum)) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits [INSERT LINK TO APPLICABLE BENEFITS]. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including flexible working options and paid parental leave policy, among others.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.