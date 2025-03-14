Entity:Supply, Trading & Shipping
The Agile LP Solutions team is an agile flow-to-work team of refinery Asset Economists/AE’s responsible for all LP activity in support of both long term (M+3 and beyond) planning and refinery performance analysis across bp's global refining system.
The Asset Economist will use refinery LPs for one or more bp refineries to identify opportunities to improve the refinery commercial performance. They will own and drive the resolution of actions to effect the additional margin capture. They will also support mid/long term planning activities including development of refinery strategies and volume plans.
Key Accountabilities
Provide LP based performance analysis and medium term planning activity including:
Project economic evaluation
Term supply or sale evaluation
TAR volume and optimisation planning before crude selection window
Deep dive studies on new opportunities e.g. spec changes
Provide LP based analysis of site operations identifying opportunities across:
Crude purchasing, product sale decisions, commercial strategy and execution of refinery operations
Identify areas for improvement and propose actions to capture additional margin and improve processes
Communicate feedback to relevant refinery and supply stakeholders
Apply best practice in retrospective and long term planning across bp and actively improve these processes
Analyse deviations of the LP model with actual results to drive improvements in the model.
Engage with stakeholders in midstream, refining and finance to progress priorities, improve performance and support planning activities
Develop capability to support more than one refinery
Support refinery reporting through evaluation of lost profit opportunity
Education and Experience
Bachelors degree in engineering, chemistry or related technical field required
Fluent in English
Minimum 6 years of experience in the petrochemical or refinery industry.
Minimum 2 years of experience in refinery optimization, process engineering, supply operations or production planning
Commercial experience or LP/Modelling experience desired
Excellent oral and written communication skills; influential, efficient communication is frequently required
Demonstrated ability to work independently and in a team with strong impact and influencing skills with a track record of success
Self-Starter with strong work ethic, and great time management and interpersonal skills
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
