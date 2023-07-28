Asset Economist - Refinery Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Asset Economist position is an excellent role and provides an opportunity to develop a deep understanding of commercial decision-making within the Refining, Supply and Trading business model, in addition to providing an opportunity to gain significant knowledge around Asset Optimisation and Risk Management.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The Asset Economist role resides within the Customer and Products, Refining and Specialities Solutions Midstream organisation.

The team is hosted in bp’s Trading and Shipping (T&S) organisation based in Canary Wharf, who are responsible for delivering commercial value through the optimisation of those assets.



The role works closely with the refinery Crude and Products Supply Coordinators, the refinery Production Planning and Performance Management teams.

Responsibilities:

Primarily, the Asset Economist will use the refinery Linear Program models (“LP”) to maximise commercial value to the group by analysing:

the economic impact of different crude and feedstock procurement options through the generation of crude and feedstock “pecking orders”, and any necessary sensitivity analytics.

breakeven financials for intermediate, blending components and finished product imports/exports.

evaluating term supply or sale opportunities

commercial optimisation of turnaround activities

Develop effective and meaningful relationships across Supply and Refining interface, maintaining open channels of communication in support of ours and the wider midstream priorities.

Align with stakeholders on actions to capture additional margin and improve operational metrics and processes.

Engage with stakeholders in Midstream, Refining and Finance to progress priorities, improve performance and support planning activities.

Role Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, related technical field or equivalent vocational qualification.

Experience in refinery operations, planning or supply.

Technical and commercial awareness of refining and supply.

Experience with refinery LP models and associated work processes.

Refinery optimization.

Refinery operations.

Analysis and modeling skills.

Digitally savvy.

Results orientation, and accustomed to working to deadlines.

Commercial Performance Management.

Technical communication and presentation skills.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.