Asset Integrity Engineer - ESA

Role Synopsis: As an Asset Integrity Engineer, you will be responsible for ensuring the structural integrity, safety, and reliability of tanks, process piping, and process equipment system at our oil and gas terminals located in Europe and South Africa. You will play a crucial role in managing inspection, assessment, maintenance, and repair activities to guarantee the continuous and safe operation of our facilities. You will collaborate with multidisciplinary teams, interface with the asset operator, and adhere to Bp and industry standards and regulations.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Key Accountabilities:

Integrity Assessment of tanks, process piping and equipment: Develop inspection and testing strategy/requirements, maintenance procedures, job plans, implement and advise on non-destructive testing methods to identify defects accurately. Ensure compliance with Bp and industry standards, regulatory requirements, and best practices. Work with the project team and SMEs to develop a repair plan / SOW, make repair recommendations, review, and approve construction drawings and critical procedures. Validate repairs are completed and ensure documents of record are kept up to date and in compliance. Provide continuous engineering guidance/support through the lifespan of project. Determine subsequent inspection and/or testing based on the re-assessment interval. Review and approve inspection reports, analyze inspection data to identify corrosion, cracks, anomalies, and other potential integrity concerns.

Materials Selection and Corrosion Control: Provide expertise in selecting appropriate materials for construction and maintenance of tanks, process piping and equipment. Collaborate with corrosion engineering to develop and implement corrosion control measures including cathodic protection, corrosion monitoring, and materials selection to extend the lifespan of equipment.

Risk Analysis: Conduct risk assessments and threat determination for pipeline assets, considering factors such as operational conditions, material properties, and environmental factors. Collaborate with other engineering disciplines to develop risk prioritization, risk mitigation strategies, and recommend corrective actions.

Root Cause Analysis: Investigate equipment failures and integrity breaches to determine root causes. Collaborate with relevant teams to develop corrective and preventive action plans to prevent recurrence.

Regulatory Compliance: Work with the regional team to ensure that inspection and maintenance activities adhere to local regulatory requirements and support internal and external audits.

Collaboration: Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including maintenance, operations, and Bp HSE-C (Health, Safety, Environment and Compliance) departments, to ensure effective communication and coordination of integrity-related activities.

Documentation and Reporting: Ensure regions maintain accurate and up-to-date records of inspection results, assessments, maintenance activities, and repairs. Generate detailed technical reports and present findings to management and stakeholders.

Continuous Improvement: Identify opportunities for improvement of inspection techniques and methods related to pipeline, tank, and process piping integrity. Participate in reliability studies and contribute to the development and standardization of best practices.

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, or a related field. Professional Engineering license or Charter Engineer status is preferred.

Strong understanding of tank and process piping and equipment maintenance practices, corrosion mechanisms, materials selection, and non-destructive testing techniques.

Familiarity with regulatory requirements and industry standards in Europe and South Africa such as EEMUA 159, API 653, EEMUA 231, API 2610, API 570, API 1160, and ASME B31.3.

Proficiency in risk assessment and failure analysis methodologies.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to present complex technical information to diverse audiences.

Ability to travel internationally to different oil and gas terminal sites across Europe and South Africa as needed, up to 25%.

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



