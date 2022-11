Job summary

The Asset Integrity Engineer is responsible for the tank program for oil terminals in the US, Europe, and South Africa, as well as tank farms servicing US pipelines. The role is primarily responsible for developing tank inspection and testing requirements, maintenance procedures and scope of repairs to ensure safe and reliable operation. This includes planning, budgeting, data integrity review, technical analysis, mentorship to operations (Tank SME), compliance management, record management and retention.

Key Accountabilities

Develop/define tank inspection and testing strategy/requirements, maintenance procedures, job plans, determination of remedial actions, and developing the scope of repairs.

API 653 External and API 653 Internal Inspections & Repairs Compliance

Review inspection reports and make repair recommendations. Ensure planned repair projects are budgeted and scheduled. Validate repairs are completed and ensure documents of record are kept up to date and in compliance.

Coordinate Clean/Inspect/Repair (CIR) projects with BP Project Manager, Construction Supervisors, Operations, Safety/Environmental Coordinator, Supply and Schedule, and Mechanical Contractors.

Develop preliminary repair scopes via tank walkdown with Construction Supervisor.

Review and approve final API 653 inspection finding report and work with 3rd party tank engineering firm to develop formal repair job packages with hold points and NDE requirements.

Review and approve construction drawings and critical procedures (hot oil, degassing, cribbing, etc.)

Provide continuous engineering mentorship/support through the lifespan of project.

Perform post-repair inspection site visit to confirm repairs were performed as advised and update documents of record (Meridium IRT)

Scheduling subsequent inspection and/or testing based on the re-assessment interval.

EPA Seal Inspections & Repairs Compliance

Coordinate in-service and out-of-service seal inspections with Project Manager, Construction Supervisors, Operations, Safety/Environmental Coordinator, Supply and Scheduler, and Mechanical Contractors.

Review and approve inspection results and develop repair scope

Validate repairs and update documents of record

Reset inspection intervals

Planning and budgeting management

Review and validate annual project list to ensure compliance and effective level-loading

Lead Adjustment to Interval (ATI) process, which involves a close review of tank history and repair records if an interval extension is permissible.

Shares knowledge, experience, and standardization across the company

Investigates unexpected deterioration mechanisms or failure modes

Drives improvement and pursues technological advancement

Drives performance management tracking leading/lagging KPI’s and report program health

Deep knowledge and understanding tank integrity strategy concepts in combination with a validated understanding of codes such as API 650, API 653 or EEMUA 159.

API 653 or EEMUA 159 (inspector and assessor) certification is desirable.

Working knowledge of API 510, 570, 571, 579, 653, ASME VIII, B31.

Knowledge of corrosion mitigation and mechanical integrity assessment techniques.

Knowledge of Tank RBI Methodology

Experience with Inspection data management system (IDMS)

Experience with computerized maintenance management systems (E.g. SAP, Maximo etc.)

Licensed PE preferred

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Science

5+ years of experience in engineering and tank inspection/maintenance

