Asset Investment and Planning Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting retail asset management through network planning activities, including the development and implementation of integrated network plans through use of sound analytical and modelling capabilities, in order to identify suitable retail locations and maximise the value of BP's retail network.



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our collaborative, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better?



Do you want to play an important part in our NetZero ambitions and work with an outstanding team of specialists?



We have a fantastic opportunity for an Asset Investment and Planning Advisor to join a collaborative team of experts.



This role is responsible for Capex and project Revex control in country and will provide financial assurance through monthly and yearly tracking of projects and related payments. Furthermore, you will be key contact for the local businesses and finance teams to ensure a smooth and integrated planning and forecasting of Asset activities.



Key Responsibilities:

Plans, monitors and manages the allocation of Capex and project Revex budgets within the Annual Operating and strategic Plans and manages variances to this, suggesting options for capex cuts or reallocations for sign off to the European Investment manager / VP Commercial Development

Advises and prepares the basis for investment decisions to local Real estate, construction and maintenance to optimize capex spend by analyzing equipment data to determine which replacement programs should be launched in the current year and for the coming years

Supports the implementation of alternative funding opportunities to overcome budget restrictions

Monitors the progress of existing investment programs and growth projects and manages the accuracy of the investment pipeline

Ensures the accuracy of fixed Asset register including keeping the Asset under construction balance at an appropriate level in cooperation with Global Business Services

Works closely together with construction and maintenance teams to ensure project creation and Purchase to Pay process in line with BP standards

Works closely together with Finance & Performance teams as well as strategy manager to ensure consistency of data and financial project execution across Europe

Will actively seek to assist Continuous Improvement projects in investment planning to drive consistency, standardisation and simplification of processes across Europe in order to drive efficiency and more effective decision-making processes

Key Skills:



Business: awareness: Understands the needs of (internal and external) customers and is able to exceed their expectations. Able to adapt to the changing business environment



Finance and Performance:Very good Performance management and Planning skills including a profound understanding of Financial accounting rules



IT skills:Excellent knowledge of MS Office (especially Excel, PowerPoint) and SAP

Personality:Strong communication skills, ability to persuade others, team player with proactive attitude open for new insights and challenges



Project management:Able to drive projects including basic project management skills, ability to set priorities

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.