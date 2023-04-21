Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying?



bp pulse are the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.​



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. ​YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!



As part of this continued growth we have an opportunity for a Validation Engineer to join our busy team. Within this role you will be responsible for the testing of bp Pulses home, public and fleet charging solutions. This will include rig design, build, test method development and execution.



About the role



As the Asset Management Manager you will play an integral part in our EV programme across several fronts. We want you to define and implement our Global Asset Management strategy that will underpin operational excellence across our EV install base and be the face of this within the wider bp business – this includes defining, building and implementing our Global Asset Management Capability across our network, developing the processes, defining the requirement of any tool or system to support this and the performance metrics which are underpinned by service level and regulatory requirements that will drive global reliability and maintenance across our network.

What you will be doing

Play a key role in operating out the externally committed target of 100,000 EV units by 2030.

Lead the development of a market leading Global Asset Management function which will drive operational excellence across our regions (UK, Europe, ASPAC, NA)

Provide expert input to the bp pulse Information Management Strategy to drive a robust Asset Management structure including system design, development, implementation and maintenance.

Own the development of maintenance plans, schedules and spare part philosophies.

Drive regional conformance through support and guidance to regional operations and maintenance teams.

Support regional data migration programme’s

Input into the data required to develop an asset management framework.

Recommend improvements to operational data management system functionality and identify key system interfaces.

Identify IMDC good practice, where the control of information, people and processes interact to drive the best quality outcomes for the business.

Contribute to the development of annual plans, budgets, and commercial models for yearly REVEX/OPEX expenditure in relation to the Asset Management process.

Lead the operational critical metrics for bp pulse and quick response time to rectify any issues or concerns that may impact our Net Promoter Score for customer satisfaction.

Experience in large scale Asset Management projects from the ground up.

Experience with Project and Operations Information management systems, tools, and processes knowledge of data cleanse techniques and strategies

Strong professional experience in operations & maintenance across EV charging networks a benefit but other manufacturing industry backgrounds would be considered.

Good understanding of the EV charging infrastructure and experience in this field a benefit. but other manufacturing industry backgrounds would be considered.

Engineering, and project management delivery crucial.

Deep analytical skills to understand data and draw out key insights and messages.

Capable of operating at all levels of the organization, with good interpersonal and presentation skills.

Strong level of assertiveness, influencing, and communication skills

Strong understanding of business decision-making processes and setting priorities

The ability to work with incomplete data and derive conclusions and recommendations to senior leadership.

bp pulse provides Electric Vehicle Charging equipment for use in Home, Workplace and Public environments.We own and operate the UK’s largest charging network (bp pulse) and have over 40,000 home chargers installed in domestic properties.bp pulse will play a critical role in supporting bp’s ambition to achieve “Net Zero by 2050”. We are seeking talented and enthusiastic engineers to make this happen.With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as a key decision maker and influencer.​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance!Find your electric future with bp pulse.