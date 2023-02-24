Asset Management Sprecialist (Technology Development)

Job summary

Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.



About the role

Decision intelligence including automated knowledge extraction, knowledge graph, and causal inference.

Augmented reality, extended reality, metaverse, and other advanced visualization technologies

Multiphysics' simulation, hybrid and physics-inspired modeling, and optimization technologies including reinforcement learning.

Integration of various modeling and visualization technologies with robotic automation and sensor technology

The Asset Management Specialist is aligned to the Digital Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) discipline and Technology Development (TD) sub-discipline. Specialists in TD use their skills to accelerate the development of technologies that will enable products of transformative value for bp.The successful candidate will work to mature technologies in any or all of the following areas:As part of Innovation Acceleration, this Asset Management Specialist is a member of the newly created Innovation and Technology Acceleration team with staff in Houston, Chicago, Pune and Sunbury.The team’s mission is to identify, experiment, invent, and verify digital and physical technologies useful to our business strategy & products. The team’s vision is a future with leaner, smarter facilities and new energy technology businesses underpinned by an efficient asset management platform and digital products in service of P&O, Renewables (growth engines), Shipping and Retail.This role is ideal for an individual with moderate experience in one of the operating groups of the business. The ideal candidate will have the skills for, and interest in, the development of technology for real-world application.

Key responsibilities:

Collaborate with Digital Science, Ventures, and other innovation teams in bp to evaluate digital and physical technologies, perform supplier benchmarking and establish success criteria for proof-of-concept (PoC) exercises

Work with SME’s in different parts of the business to design and perform proof-of-value (PoV) experiments and field trials

Engage collaborators and manage key relationships

Advocate for novel solutions and demonstrate the “art of the possible” to consumers internal and external to bp.

Build and maintain strong engagement with development teams, helping them to establish priorities and understand trade-offs between technology options.

Collaborate with vendors and university partners to understand their technology offers and determine their fit to bp use cases.

Create a path to productize technology so that its value is realized

Work with the I&E product teams to figure out technologies needed for current and future use cases.

Maintain roadmaps to guide the maturation of technologies for use in digital products.

Serve on squads to design prototypes and support the development of products for deployment to the business.

About you

Essential Experience and Attributes

A passion for technology and experimentation

A curious nature, with a willingness to challenge conventional thinking and evaluate alternative approaches

Excellence in communication across teams, organisations, and cultures

A bias for action – confidently taking results to their logical conclusion and following up promptly on commitments

A focus on continuous improvement, seeking opportunities to transform workflows and institutionalize takeaways

Resourcefulness -- establishing and applying expert networks and gleaning information from a variety of sources

A drive for the practical application of science, developing technology to where it can become a product

Desirable Criteria and Qualifications

A track record of improving the commercial, safety, or reliability aspects of an operating asset in production, manufacturing, retail, or new energy

An understanding of bp workflows in maintenance, operations, or production planning

Experience working with bp’s vendors and technology suppliers

Skills in numerical modelling, simulation, or optimization

An agile approach and familiarity with agile principles

Why join us

Investigate the applicability of key technologies and their potential to generate valueEssential Education and QualificationsBachelor’s degree or higher in a scientific or engineering subject areaAt bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation