Asset Manager - Integrated Gas & Power

Reporting to the Vice President Brazil, Integrated Gas & Power (IGP), the Asset Manager will play a critical role as part of integrated agile teams to deliver the Brazil Growth strategy and asset monetization with and through influencing partners.
Responsible for managing our shareholder interfaces with the non-operating joint ventures (NOJV) and joint ventures (JV) to enhance asset and shareholder value. The initial focus will be on GNA1 (1.3 GW) power plant, the second largest gas power plant in Brazil, and the liquefied natural gas (LNG) floating regas and storage unit in the Açu facility. Looking forward to the expansion with new asset becoming operational in the next years, including GNA2 power plant (1.7GW).
The role will include monitoring and reporting the scheduling, logistics and all other operational aspects of the operations of the LNG terminal and associated 1.3 GW power plant as well as building strong and effective relationships with JV partners and operators to help achieving bp's growth objectives.
This role will require close co-ordination with the Projects & Commercial team who are developing the GNA 2, power plant and the Brazil Growth team, who are looking to the future with expansion opportunities for IGP within the Port of Açu footprint and in other areas in the country.
Key accountabilities