Asset Manager - Integrated Gas & Power

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!



Reporting to the Vice President Brazil, Integrated Gas & Power (IGP), the Asset Manager will play a critical role as part of integrated agile teams to deliver the Brazil Growth strategy and asset monetization with and through influencing partners.



Responsible for managing our shareholder interfaces with the non-operating joint ventures (NOJV) and joint ventures (JV) to enhance asset and shareholder value. The initial focus will be on GNA1 (1.3 GW) power plant, the second largest gas power plant in Brazil, and the liquefied natural gas (LNG) floating regas and storage unit in the Açu facility. Looking forward to the expansion with new asset becoming operational in the next years, including GNA2 power plant (1.7GW).



The role will include monitoring and reporting the scheduling, logistics and all other operational aspects of the operations of the LNG terminal and associated 1.3 GW power plant as well as building strong and effective relationships with JV partners and operators to help achieving bp's growth objectives.



This role will require close co-ordination with the Projects & Commercial team who are developing the GNA 2, power plant and the Brazil Growth team, who are looking to the future with expansion opportunities for IGP within the Port of Açu footprint and in other areas in the country.



Key accountabilities

Represent bp on the Project Board/Project Steering committees.

Lead the contractual commitments and relationships with GNA and the other shareholders in relation to bp’s shareholding in GNA I. Protecting the company's contractual rights and calling out issues using appropriate governance channels as necessary.

Develop reporting and communications processes and key performance indicators.

Monitor GNA I commercial operations to ensure successful dividend delivery and adherence to financing agreements, minimizing variable costs and operating risks.

Ensure that Inherent safety risks with the GNA 1 asset are fully understood. Influence via safety and compliance officers within the JV and bring up to the appropriate governance level.

Be responsible for the NOJV Risk Management process for GNA I, accountable for running bp’s Net Exposure Risk and Risk Management Plan.

Manage ad hoc commercial negotiations related to GNA I.

Provide recommendations on voting on Board Resolutions to the BP nominated Board members of GNA I, aligning with P&C team on Board voting at other entities in the GNA structure.

Review and agree budgets and business plan for GNA I in consultation with internal teams to ensure cohesive budgets across all GNA entities.

Lead internal governance and assurance requirements related to GNA I

Ensure all team internal and external interactions adhere to bp compliance policies and standards paying particular attention to internal information barriers.

Manage internal communications related to GNA I, including monthly Dashboard.

10+ years of business development and commercial experience in energy, power and/or gas (LNG) markets.

NOJV asset management experience exposure - Experience leading negotiations and operating NOJV

Deep understanding of LNG terminal commercial operation and terminal usage agreement.

Deep commercial and financial skills.

Demonstrated ability to build relationships and influence internally and externally.

Experience in assessing and managing risks.

Ability to manage conflicting stakeholder view.

Understanding of Compliance and Information Barriers

High level of spoken and written English

Understand gas and power regulation.

Demonstrated leadership skills, able to manage uncertainty and conflicting work priorities.

Team player, cross-cultural fluency, self-awareness, and ability to work agile.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in relevant fields including engineering, business, finance, or science.Essential experience and Job Requirement#LI-hybrid