Asset Optimization Lead, Northeast Gas

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

About us

About the role

As the Asset Optimization Lead, Northeast, you are responsible for managing and growing the trading function of the US Northeast. The focus is on Asset Optimization and includes both physical and financial trading. You'll be responsible for leading a team and ensuring all activities are compliant with legal, regulatory, and internal standards and requirements. You will be responsible for building capabilities of the team and working with Marketing on customers solutions and products. Emphasis in this role is in building a strategic complement of assets and positions and leading creative and risk-weighted optimization.

Key accountabilities

Leader of the Northeast Gas Asset Optimization team, both culture and results

Will oversee a portfolio of storage and transportation assets in the US Northeast

Lead a team of Traders in US Northeast

Role will be responsible for pricing customer offerings in the Northeast

Develop regional strategies in concert with Marketing and Origination

Regional expert of the Northeast gas market dynamics communication with other Trading and Marketing teams

Ensure gas flow assurance to bp affiliates

Grow the businesses and risk management capabilities

Essential education

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience

Essential experience and & job requirements

Minimum 5 years gas trading experience

Experience executing transportation agreements and managing associated risks

Experience valuing asset management agreements and track record of bringing in expected value

History of maintaining third party relationships

Demonstrated third party negotiating skills

Solid understanding of trading financial and physical natural gas instruments

Experience developing traders

Experience with Strategy Development

Risk Management Expertise

Who you will work with

Northeast Asset Optimization is a team of 5 people that manage the US Northeast physical business. The team works closely with Marketing and Origination, Transportation and Operations and other Trading, Marketing and Analytics teams in Houston and around the world.

The team has five traders, from mid-career to junior level and is very entrepreneurial. They have created sustainable value by understanding the Natural Gas infrastructure, structuring trading strategies and providing solutions for customers. The region has a lot of changes on the horizon and the Northeast Asset Optimization team is well position to continue bringing value.

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

