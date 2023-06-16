Job summary

The asset optimization role in the Southeast region will trade physical gas and support marketing efforts in Gulf of Mexico Region. You will take ownership for generating trading and optimization income through acquiring transportation and storage markets, working with marketing on customer solutions and products, providing market intelligence and ensuring rigorous control procedures. The primary purpose will be originating and managing of transportation contracts that support GPTA marketing and origination efforts. You will need to fundamentally understand the impacts of the natural gas market to position GPTA in a position of growth and development.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

What you will deliver:

This role will trade physical gas and enter into transportation and storage contracts within the relevant regulatory, legal, ethical, and internal compliance standards.

The role will be responsible for pricing customer physical offerings within the Southeast region.

Understanding regional market dynamics and communicating with other trading and marketing teams

Essential Education:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience (Finance, Business or related fields ideal).

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Understanding of trading financial and physical natural gas instruments

Knowledge of the natural gas network

Willingness to learn

Preferred experience in natural gas fundamentals and trading

You will work with:

The Asset Optimization Southeast team is a team of 5 traders that manage the US Southeast physical business in Houston, Texas. Working closely with Marketing and Origination, Transportation and Operation teams and other Trading, Marketing and Analytics teams in Houston and Calgary this team operates on the majority of the pipelines and storage locations in the Southeast and serves hundreds of customers. This is an experienced ambitious group that creates sustainable value by understanding the Natural Gas infrastructure, structures trading strategies, and provides solutions for customers.

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



