Asset Optimizer

Job summary

Responsible for optimizing an advantaged portfolio of assets and acting as the focal point between asset economists and front line traders, taking responsibility for generating value trading and optimisation income, providing financial markets advice and ensuring rigorous control procedures.

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!



About the role

Trading and optimizing around key assets in the Midwest Region. Optimizing a range of transport and storage assets on pipelines and storage providers throughout the Midwest Region. Delivering material contributions to P&L Targets through day activity; pipeline outreach; and short to midterm asset origination opportunities. 100% approach to compliance in all activities; with a combination of high personal integrity and commitment to following BP's code of conduct and highest standards of professionalism and compliance. Strong ability to work as part of a Team; working with and providing pricing quotes to Marketing and Origination teammates and working with Scheduling counterparts to ensure high level of flow assurance and deal management. High contributor sought to be part of a close-knit team and make optimization and strategy contributions as soon as possible.



About the team

Work with a fun, close knit, collaborative and supportive team environment. A veteran team with opportunities to engage and develop immediately. Dynamic and ever-changing environment of Midwest asset optimization. Direct impact on key stakeholders on the local and national level providing essential heating and electrification services to end users. A positive, welcoming team culture in a family atmosphere in our well respected and long running Omaha, Nebraska team office environment.



Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Asset Optimization and Trading experience.

Familiarity with the Midwest Natural gas web of pipeline and storage assets.

Experience in delivery and contribution to a team environment.

Dedicated and professional work ethic that will follow the highest levels of compliance.

Ability to deliver on a PNL target and make significant contributions to our Midwest Asset business.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!