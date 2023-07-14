Asset Performance Management Engineer (m/f/d) - Full-time

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.
As an Asset Performance Management (APM) Engineer your you are responsible for maintaining and enhancing the Gelsenkirchen Refinery APM Inspection Database Management System for static equipment. This includes the related interfaces with SAP, DMS, Sharepoint and MS Teams. You are leading the streamlining for our inspection data processes from scoping to documenting.
We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
