Asset Performance Management Engineer (m/f/d) - Full-time

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



As an Asset Performance Management (APM) Engineer your you are responsible for maintaining and enhancing the Gelsenkirchen Refinery APM Inspection Database Management System for static equipment. This includes the related interfaces with SAP, DMS, Sharepoint and MS Teams. You are leading the streamlining for our inspection data processes from scoping to documenting.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

You are accountable for the maintenance, reliability, and efficiency of our APM’s APM Foundation, Thickness Monitoring, Inspection Management, Risked Based Inspection (RBI)

Transfer your in-depth knowledge of APM functionality to users on site and identify, schedule and implement APM training

Make recommendations to Inspectors to drive continuous improvements of inspection records, and be an active member of our corporate APM User Group and our Integrity Management and Thickness Management Steering Committee

Perform Quality Checks (QC) and audits to information entered APM for inaccuracies and inconsistencies

Review/perform piping circuitization and issue new line numbers

Support technical administrative resources on designing, creating, and populating periodic reports on APM tasks, reports, DMR actions status, etc.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

A Bachelor degree in a technical, Information technology or Engineering field

Proficient knowledge with data management systems and common programming languages (e.g., SQL/ JAPM)

We expect German language skills on a working proficiency level (B2) and very good English language skill (C1)

Very good communication skills and first experience in stakeholder management

Good networking skills and interest to learn new things related to our daily operations and future strategy

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidized meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidized training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organizations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Corrosion management, Corrosion modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Management, Degradation monitoring, Degradation threat assessment, Digital fluency, Engineering Failure Analysis, Equipment preservation and protection, Erosion modelling, External degradation barrier selection, External degradation threats, Incident investigation and learning, Inspection robotics, Internal degradation barrier selection, Materials and corrosion design philosophy, Materials and weld performance limits, Materials manufacturing methods, Materials of construction, Materials threat assessment and barrier selection {+ 10 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.