Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Asset Planner

Asset Planner

Asset Planner

  • Location Netherlands - Europoort - Rotterdam - Refinery
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146589BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the delivery of reliability and maintenance activities, using basic technical and analytical capabilities to provide guidance on the best approach to ensure the safety, efficiency and reliability of operations.

Apply Search all jobs at bp