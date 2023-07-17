Asset Planner M/S

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the delivery of reliability and maintenance activities, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities to provide guidance on the best approach to ensure the safety, efficiency and reliability of operations.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Wij zijn een internationale energie organisatie. Wij hebben 75000 medewerkers in 80 landen, die werken om elke dag licht, warmte en mobiliteit te leveren voor millioenen mensen in de wereld. Onze missie en ambitie is om energie opnieuw uit te vinden en een net zero bedrijf te worden. Wil jij zoals ons in deze uitdagende tijd een duurzaam verschil te maken?

Asset Planner

In deze dynamische baan draag je zorg dat alle onderhoudswerkzaamheden van de asset tijdig en correct voorbereid worden. Dit betekent zelfstandig voorbereiden van onderhoudswerkzaamheden of begeleiden bij voorbereiding door derden. Je maakt daarbij een goede inschatting van het risico behorende bij de uit te voeren werkzaamheden. Je werkt in een gezellig team waarbij je ook ruimte krijgt voor persoonlijke ontwikkeling.

Start bij ons als Asset Planner en maak een verschil door:

Correct voor te bereiden en dat betekent het aanvragen van alle benodigde (sub) disciplines, duidelijke omschrijving van uit te voeren werkzaamheden per operation, correctie inschatting van benodigde hoeveelheid resources en tijdsduur en aanvragen van alle materialen.

Werkmethodiek vaststellen dat uitvoeringsrisico’s worden geminimaliseerd.

Controleren van de door contractors voorbereide werkpakketten op de meest veilige uitvoeringsmethode

Opbouwen, aanpassen en verbeteren van taaklijsten, zodanig dat binnen maintenance een continue verbetering kan optreden

Voor deze positie zoeken wij het volgende :

MBO/HBO opleiding in technische richting of gelijkwaardig;

Minimaal 5 jaar werkervaring in de petrochemische industrie;

Kennis van uitvoeringstechnieken en op de hoogte van innovaties op vakgebied

In het bezit van een VCA-VOL ;

Kennis van Nederlandse en Engelse taal in woord en geschrift;

Computer Skills (Word, Excel, Outlook, SAP & Teams)



Skills:

