Production & Operations



Operations Group



bp Whiting Refinery is looking for an Asset Squad Maintenance Lead (ASML). As an ASML, you will be accountable for maintenance and reliability (M&R) performance within your respective asset including implementation of the M&R strategy, delivery of work execution schedules, development and management of a routine maintenance budget, and continuous improvement of the asset. The ASML acts as the liaison to the M&R Discipline Leads (Reliability, Machinery, Instrument & Electrical, Builder, Metals, HVAC, Facilities and Major Maintenance) with their support team members. Lastly, you will also be the Champion of Work Management at the site, managing the safe, effective, and efficient execution of the assigned maintenance schedule.



Be a safety leader within the asset team and drive completion of safety, compliance and reliability work.

Drive adherence to the Refining Work Management Practice including backlog management, validation, work prioritization and schedule break-ins, process for work prioritization, overtime, material management, resource utilization, quality control, work history documentation, updated master data, reusable task list library, and continuous improvement.

Manage the routine maintenance budget (partnering with Operations Superintendent), understand the bottoms up build and verify financial expenditures are correct.

Evaluate selected performance KPIs for asset, developing insights and actions and reporting against those KPIs monthly in the Maintenance and Reliability Leadership Team meeting.

Interface with the Discipline Leads (DLs) to secure the necessary labor and field supervision to execute planned work.

Identify and understand critical equipment (i.e. safety, environmental, or production critical) and ensure development of appropriate life cycle plans and improvement plans.

Be an active leader in the field performing self-verification and participating in Pre-Job Safety Assessments (PJSA).

Lead maintenance work outages as the need arises (e.g., emergency unit outages)

Drive for efficiency in all aspects of the Asset Team’s work and techniques being utilized; including excellence in team cadence.

Ensure on-time completion of maintenance compliance activities, including environmental, integrity, regulatory, preventive maintenance, and safety critical work.

Enforce quality standards in support of the disciplines, embed continuous improvement and reliability culture within the team.

Ensure day to day troubleshooting, technical support requirements, MOCs, root cause(s) and incident investigations are being addressed with proper resources and priorities.

Ensure team members are reviewing and following up on reliability and operating envelopes exceedances, and that mitigations are developed and implemented.

Regularly perform self-verification for Integrity & Maintenance (OMS 5.4) elements.

Bachelor’s degree in engineering with 6+ years of experience in refining or oil & gas

Or non-degree with 10+ years of Supervision in refining or oil & gas

Prefer candidates with refining experience or an oil & gas background

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Business Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.