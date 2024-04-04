Entity:Production & Operations
Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Asset Squad Maintenance Lead is a safety and environmental leader within the Refinery Extended Leadership Team and is the single point of accountability for M&R performance within their respective area(s). This role is accountable for the implementation of the M&R strategy, delivery of the frozen schedule and the routine maintenance budget, as well as continuous improvement. This role acts as the liaison to the M&R Discipline Leads (Reliability, Machinery, Instrument & Electrical, Builder, Metals, HVAC, Facilities and Major Maintenance) with their support team members and is the Champion of Work Management at the site, managing the safe, effective, and efficient execution of the assigned maintenance schedule.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is not available for remote working
