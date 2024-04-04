Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Asset Squad Maintenance Lead is a safety and environmental leader within the Refinery Extended Leadership Team and is the single point of accountability for M&R performance within their respective area(s). This role is accountable for the implementation of the M&R strategy, delivery of the frozen schedule and the routine maintenance budget, as well as continuous improvement. This role acts as the liaison to the M&R Discipline Leads (Reliability, Machinery, Instrument & Electrical, Builder, Metals, HVAC, Facilities and Major Maintenance) with their support team members and is the Champion of Work Management at the site, managing the safe, effective, and efficient execution of the assigned maintenance schedule.

Key Accountabilities

Be a safety leader within the asset team and drives completion of safety & environmental compliance work.

Accountable for Maintenance & Reliability performance and drives continuous improvement.

Drive alignment to work management end-to-end process while integrating team members and integrating Reliability, Defect Elimination & Equipment Strategies into the work management process.

Accountable for the routine maintenance budget (partnering with Asset Superintendent) and understand the bottoms up build.

Ensures Reliability mentality is embedded.

Drives for efficiency in all aspects of the squad’s work and techniques being used, including excellence in squad cadence.

Monitors selected performance KPIs for the asset, develops insights and actions and reports against those KPIs in quarterly Asset Performance Reviews

Enforces quality standards in support of the subject areas, embed continuous improvement & reliability culture within the squad.

Acts to foster excellence in squad/team dynamics in collaboration.

Active member of Extended Refinery Leadership Team.

Contributes into Asset Unit Health Monitoring meetings.

Ensure day to day troubleshooting, technical support requirements, MOCs, root cause(s) and incident investigations are being addressed with proper resources and priorities.

Validates asset scope for input into central improvement programs within their area of responsibility (e.g;.Tank TAR, LOPC reduction projects, CUI and Civil/Structure program, etc.)

Identify and understand critical equipment (i.e. safety, environmental, or production critical) and ensure development of appropriate life cycle plans and improvement plans.

Ensure squad members are reviewing and following up on reliability & operating envelopes exceedances, and that mitigations are developed and implemented.

Regularly perform self-verification for Integrity & Maintenance (OMS 5.4) elements.

Education

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering with 6+ years of experience in refinery, oil & gas, or similar industry.

Or no degree with 10+ years of supervision experience in refinery, oil & gas, or similar industry.

Desirable experience

Experience with the following systems and applications are preferred: SAP, P6, Celonis, Deferral Tool, Meridium, Microsoft Office Programs (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, etc.)

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and adventurous environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

