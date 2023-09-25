This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to deliver Maintenance engineering services through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving integrated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a team to deliver Maintenance engineering services through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving integrated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.



Job Description:

Asset Squad&Reliability Superintendent

In this role you will:

Accountable for prioritization and coordination of technical support demand needed to maintain or restore asset availability and equipment functionality and technical condition.

Accountable for defining, organizing, and mobilizing required technical support resources outside refinery in a timely fashion.

Applies sound knowledge and skills to solve first line technical problems, and promotes interaction of the team with other subject areas, teams, subfunctions and contractors to identify safe and driven solutions to problems.

Coordinates the team's provision of Reliability engineering support within defined area of responsibility, which may include identifying and managing asset reliability risks, defect identification and elimination, risk management and lifecycle management associated with total cost of ownership.

Acts as coordinator or reviewer for Reliability engineering related Management of Change (MoC) and ensures appropriate BP technical practices and relevant industry codes are adhered to when modifications are being made.

Supports efforts to ensure Reliability engineering risks are understood, controlled, and continuously reduced, to deliver safe operating results, networking internally and sharing applied information and takeaways.

Communicates, collaborates, shares, and interfaces throughout the Asset team.

Product Owner for Maintenance Efficiency squads

In this role we have the following requirements:

10+ years petrochemical, maintenance, refining experience.

BSc engineering degree preferred or equivalent industry experience.

Demonstrable Maintenance and Reliability knowledge

Proficiency in English language

Proven ability to communicate at all levels of organizations.

Proven skills in networking across fields

Ability to facilitate and challenge across boundaries and fields.

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.