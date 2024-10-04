This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big difficult challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

In India, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big sophisticated challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices at Pune, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment! Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? Join the team and advance your career as an Asset Accounting SME!

Purpose of Role

Asset Accounting SME provides process domain knowledge around the applicable activities and processes performed by the Asset and Lease Accounting team together with the systems and business models that underpin them. In addition to performing more difficult operational activities, they will manage sophisticated and further process issues, perform in depth troubleshooting, review and approval activities to support operations delivery, quality management and control. The Asset Accounting Senior Analyst may also be responsible for handling & leading small team to deliver accounting and reporting services

Key Results / Accountabilities

Operational Competencies

Supervise and monitor the prompt and accurate recording of critical and difficult financial transactions (e.g. ledger entries, journal postings, fixed asset postings etc.) in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures covering the entire Asset Life cycle ie. Assets Under Construction, Capitalization, Capitalization, Disposal etc

Ensure timely delivery of end to end process in asset accounting and reporting, performance reporting.

Ensure timely and accurate monthly and quarterly reporting to partners / embedded finance i.e QAR, KPI, Statutory Reporting

Provide deep process domain expertise and serve as the point of contact for escalate operational issues.

Ensure timely liaising with seniors for adherence of control checks and its effectiveness

Timely & effective communication with stakeholders/ embedded finance peers to resolve difficult, critical and adhoc queries raised by them; also advance on timely basis if required

Review the reconciliations of BSA accounts to ensure accuracy and completeness and review when required

To participate in internal / external audit if and when required

Perform analytics, drive insight and root cause analysis based off key metrics and partner with Team Lead to design appropriate action plans

Plan and supervise the process trainings/ cross process training involving role realignment

Impart timely coaching / training the team with regards to policy changes

Identify and analyse process and system improvement opportunities, develop short term workaround solutions or provide recommendations for permanent solutions

Provide regular and timely performance feedback to the team, analyse and plan the role engagement of each team individual

Key Challenges

Issues or problems are complex and sophisticated with much ambiguity

System and process interfaces are numerous and sophisticated to navigate Operating in multiple regions and time zones.

Education and Experience

Bachelor's or equivalent experience in related field or Equivelent

Good Experience in Microsoft Excel (data manipulation and validation) Validated proficiencies in process improvement

8+ Years of validated experience in the areas of relationship management/process improvement/ strategic project enablement

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills as well as a robust understanding of control processes; able to exercise sound technical judgment in making business decision

Problem solving skills

Good interpersonal and attention to detail

Ability to influence and inspire changes across multi-functional teams

Ability to perform in high pressure

Conflict resolution and ability to find solutions to difficult issues

Desirable Criteria

Exposure to SAP (preferable)

Knowledge of G/L’s, Income Statements, Balance Sheets

Communication-verbal & written Facilitation & Training

Business insight

Establishing relationships on trust

Critical thinking

Working with a global mind-set



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.