Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility solutions to customers worldwide, including Aviation customers across the globe. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

Imagine being part of bp’s Aviation team and helping to reshape the world’s energy system. Everything starts with the customer, so you’re focused on shaping products and services that keep them moving as the world moves towards net zero.

To help us continue our strong momentum and expand our abilities we are looking for an Assistant Airport Manager at our Auckland Airport site to join our aviation team. In this role you will be responsible for leading all aspects of the safe, reliable, and efficient operations of the into-plane aircraft refuelling service and provide support to the Airport Manager.

What you can expect in the role:

Oversee the 40-strong operations and maintenance team to ensure the smooth and safe running of the into-plane operation.

Mentor and develop supervisors to enhance leadership skills, while leading recruitment and addressing routine staff performance issues, including investigations and disciplinary matters.

Ensure compliance to HSSE regulations and bp operating standards, in particular the delivery of key safety metrics.

Forge and maintain strong relationships with key airport and airline operational staff of various levels.

Forecast and monitor into-plane resourcing (staff and equipment) and business activity levels to ensure agile and fit-for-purpose operations.

Monitor and report on expenditure and assist with routine budget analysis of the into-plane operation.

What we would like to see you bring:

Proven supervisory and people management abilities, encompassing coaching, training, and performance management.

Strong problem-solving skills, underpinned by a mindset of continuous improvement and root cause analysis.

Capacity to navigate conflicting priorities and operate within tight timeframes.

Confidence in fostering and sustaining vital relationships.

Demonstrated experience in operational roles such as transport management or aviation operations is advantageous.

Familiarity with risk management and quality assurance principles is desirable.

Possession of a tertiary management qualification or relevant trade certification is beneficial.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.