Assistant Company Secretary

Job summary

he Company Secretary's Office (CSO) has as its purpose, to partner with the boards and businesses at bp, facilitating effective decision making through dynamic corporate governance, whilst maintaining the good standing of bp legal entities around the world. This is achieved through focusing on the strategic priorities for CSO: excellence in corporate governance; simplification; building trusted partnerships. Corporate governance at BP p.l.c. has a high degree of breadth and complexity. The expectation for the quality of delivery is extremely high. The structure of the department reflects this with three UK members of the CSO leadership team individually having responsibility for Corporate Governance, Subsidiary Governance and Board and Committees. This role will sit within the Corporate Governance sub-team of the Company Secretary’s Office and will report to the Head of Corporate Governance. Based in BP’s corporate headquarters in St James’, Piccadilly, there is an expectation for this role to be physically present in the office 3 days a week with 2 days worked from home.

There is expected to be scope over time for further opportunities to arise across other parts of CSO, depending on the experience of the successful candidate.

About the job:

Company secretarial activities including but not limited to: PLC Committee support Meeting management

Responsible for end-to-end support for a main committee of the plc board.

Management of committee meeting cycle including the forward agenda, tracking of actions and overall delivery aligned with the committee’s terms of reference

Co-ordinating agenda setting with relevant stakeholders including the committee chair.

With assistance from the board support team, responsible for co-ordinating papers for, and the successful delivery of, the committee’s meetings.

Attending all committee meetings, taking and producing minutes of meetings in a timely manner.

With assistance from the board support team, responsible for co-ordinating the committee’s site visits, and attendance at these site visits as required. Stakeholders

Responsible for building relationships with committee members and key relevant stakeholders within the bp group including senior members of the business areas related to the committee.

Co-ordinating review of the committee’s terms of reference.

Responsible for delivery of governance aspect of principal risk review cycle for the committee. Investor engagement

Delivering on engagement strategy with non-institutional investors including retail shareholders, ADR holders and employee-shareholders

Liaison with internal and external teams including share registrar and ADR depositary team.

End-to-end delivery of annual private retail shareholder event. Annual report/20-F

Drafting sections of the corporate governance report within the Annual Report and 20-F, including Safety and Sustainability Committee report and other sections as necessary as well as oversight of other team members’ contributions. Insurance

Support Head of Corporate Governance on insurance renewal including liaison with external brokers and bp’s insurance services team, co-ordinate learning and updates for other stakeholders on coverage and policy. Other

Support Head of Corporate Governance in response to government consultations and external policy developments.

Accountable for the delivery of CSO authored board and committee papers, from time to time.

Mentoring and guiding others in technical and personal development.

Keeping informed technically with regulatory requirements and ensuring compliance.

Liaison with other bp functions and representing the Company Secretary’s Office internally and externally with third parties.

About you:

Chartered Secretary, lawyer or chartered accountant or equivalent professional qualification Experience

You'll already have proven experience in a company secretarial role

Working in a fast-paced, complex business will be natural to you along with the ability to build credible and effective relationships quickly.

A trusted business partner, maintaining respect and pragmatism in dealings with all stakeholders

Desire to pursue leading-edge governance standards

Ability to work in a team and in a collaborative environment

A change agent, process simplification or introduction of technology in delivery of automation

Ability to carry out research independently and provide recommendations

Organised,adaptable and with a highh level of accuracy and attention to detail

Strong influencing and commercial skills

Working knowledge of the UK Corporate Governance regime and related regulation/legislation, UK listing regime Education / Qualifications

Ideally with experience in a FTSE 100 or large complex FTSE 250 plc Company Secretary environment required

Previous experience in global energy/mining sector is desirable but not required.

