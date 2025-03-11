Job summary

The Company Secretary's Office (‘CSO’) team purpose is to partner with the boards and businesses at bp, facilitating effective decision making through dynamic corporate governance, whilst maintaining the good standing of bp legal entities around the world. This is achieved through focusing on the strategic priorities for CSO: excellence in corporate governance; simplification; building trusted partnerships.

Corporate governance at BP p.l.c. has a high degree of breadth and complexity and the structure of the team reflects the aim of a best-in-class service delivery with three UK members of the CSO leadership team individually having responsibility for plc Board and Committees, Corporate Governance and Subsidiary Governance.

Purpose of Role

As an Assistant Company Secretary in the bp global Company Secretary’s Office, you will report to the Head of Corporate Governance plc and lead a number of corporate governance activities for the main listed entity to ensure the Group complies with all governance, regulatory and legal requirements.

In addition, you will work in close collaboration with the Head of Board & Board Committees UK in providing dedicated company secretarial support to a main board committee, that includes responsibility for governance advice and support to the committee chair.

As a key member of the Company Secretary team, this role will assist with the team’s modernisation and transformation journey, including leading the identification and implementation of automation opportunities to deliver efficient end to end workflows.

Working within a team, you will have the opportunity to gain breadth and continuous development across the BP p.l.c. team’s accountabilities by rotating responsibilities after a designated amount of time.

Main Responsibilities

Core company secretarial activities include, but are not limited to:

Committee Secretary:

Act as secretary to a main board committee

Responsible for full meeting management of the main board Committee, working together with the Head of Board & Board Committees and identified third party advisors, as well as other members of the leadership team, agenda item owners and presenters

Provide a level of oversight on Committee pre-read material to ensure appropriateness of content

Responsible for the preparation of the Chair’s briefing notes and key issues report, as may be required

Draft Governance papers for Committee meetings (including minutes, action list, forward planner, appointments, governance framework papers)

Provide corporate governance subject matter expertise to Committee members including contributing to inductions, guidance on governance, policy, director duties' and responsibilities

Working with the Board Support Manager on meeting action point tracking

Corporate Governance

Providing a broad ranging corporate governance service to BP p.l.c. in accordance with its articles, UK and US listing regimes, the UK Companies Act and other applicable regulations including market abuse regulations

Accountable for the oversight and management BP p.l.c. corporate governance processes including corporate reporting (including governance sections within the Annual Report), maintenance of restricted and insider lists, dividend documentation, regulatory announcements, remuneration governance (such as executive director and PDMR share plans) and major interests in shares

Provide a single point of contact for all Companies Act section 791/811 queries, keeping appraised of industry guidance (including CGI) and court rulings, and collaborating with internal and external legal counsel as required to provide responses in accordance with legal timeframes

Draft and release stock exchange announcements on behalf of the Company Secretary’s Office as required

Submit corporate filings as required – including Companies House, liaising with external lawyers regarding SEC filings, share plan filings and depositary scheme filings

Manage the relationship with bp’s UK registrar and associated UK shareholder correspondence

Assist with wider projects within the Company Secretary’s Office as needed

Key Skills, Experience & Qualifications

Chartered Secretary, lawyer or chartered accountant or equivalent professional qualification

Good working knowledge of the UK Corporate Governance regime and corporate legislation

Experience in a plc Company Secretary environment

Knowledge of UK and US listing regimes

Proven experience in a Company Secretarial role

High level of accuracy and attention to detail

Ability to build credible and effective relationships, be seen as a trusted business partner, maintaining respect and pragmatism in dealings with all stakeholders

Ability to work in a team and in a collaborative environment

Ability to carry out research independently and provide recommendations

Experience of working in a fast-paced, complex business

Good commercial skills

Track record of change management, particularly in process simplification or introduction of technology in delivery of automation

Organised and able to adapt to an ever-changing environment

Strong influencing skills required in an autonomous and decentralised business

Previous experience in global energy/or mining sector is desirable but not required

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



