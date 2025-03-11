Job Family Group:Business Support Group
Job Description:
The Company Secretary's Office (‘CSO’) team purpose is to partner with the boards and businesses at bp, facilitating effective decision making through dynamic corporate governance, whilst maintaining the good standing of bp legal entities around the world. This is achieved through focusing on the strategic priorities for CSO: excellence in corporate governance; simplification; building trusted partnerships.
Corporate governance at BP p.l.c. has a high degree of breadth and complexity and the structure of the team reflects the aim of a best-in-class service delivery with three UK members of the CSO leadership team individually having responsibility for plc Board and Committees, Corporate Governance and Subsidiary Governance.
Purpose of Role
As an Assistant Company Secretary in the bp global Company Secretary’s Office, you will report to the Head of Corporate Governance plc and lead a number of corporate governance activities for the main listed entity to ensure the Group complies with all governance, regulatory and legal requirements.
In addition, you will work in close collaboration with the Head of Board & Board Committees UK in providing dedicated company secretarial support to a main board committee, that includes responsibility for governance advice and support to the committee chair.
As a key member of the Company Secretary team, this role will assist with the team’s modernisation and transformation journey, including leading the identification and implementation of automation opportunities to deliver efficient end to end workflows.
Working within a team, you will have the opportunity to gain breadth and continuous development across the BP p.l.c. team’s accountabilities by rotating responsibilities after a designated amount of time.
Main Responsibilities
Core company secretarial activities include, but are not limited to:
Committee Secretary:
Corporate Governance
Key Skills, Experience & Qualifications
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Apply now!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.