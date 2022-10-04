Site traffic information and cookies

Assistant Controller

  • Location United States - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141345BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Assistant BU Controller role is responsible for providing accounting, reporting, and control (ARC) support for BPX Energy business units (BUs). The Assistant Controller not only has responsibility in an advisory capacity for correct application of policies and processes, but to ensure the integrity of actuals for the BUs. The Assistant Controller interacts with teams across the BU landscape to ensure alignment and to coordinate / gather data and address issues.

Key accountabilities
  • Support business and seek opportunities to drive innovation and efficiencies between the teams;
  • Support business initiatives and assist in delivery of business targets;
  • Advise business on accounting and control matters, seek to influence and assure sound business decision making processes;
  • Maintain effective control environment, assure compliance with accounting policy;
  • Monitor the operating effectiveness and efficiency of internal controls, identify and mitigate risks and gaps, eliminate unnecessary complexity;
  • Provide support to validation of BU actuals by completing monthly cost reviews and analysis;
  • Lead quarterly due diligence process;
  • Provide governance assurance prior to operational activities ;
  • Delegation of Authority (DoA) oversight and control via maintenance activities, guidance, and communication within the BUs;
  • Support BU partner audits;
  • Liaise with Outsource Accounting Provider on recurring basis regarding standard and ongoing accounting activities.
Essential Education Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting/Finance/Business, or related disciplines.
Essential experience and job requirements
  • 10+ years accounting/financial experience in the oil & gas industry;
  • Strong analytical skills;
  • Sound understanding of Onshore Oil & Gas business;
  • Experience with SAP/SAP PRA/SAP HANA;
  • Experience with Spotfire application, PowerBI or other data reporting/analytical tools and utilizing these tools to streamline/automate processes;
  • Strong skills using Microsoft Office products (Excel, PowerPoint, etc.);
  • Sound understanding of accounting and financial control policies / practices.
Salary Range
  • Motivated, self-starter enthusiastic about affecting change;
  • Ability to work simultaneously on multiple projects, at times with conflicting priorities;
  • Strong track record of delivery;
  • Ability to effectively influence and build alignment with individuals and within multi-discipline teams.

$125,660 - $200,747

