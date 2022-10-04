The Assistant BU Controller role is responsible for providing accounting, reporting, and control (ARC) support for BPX Energy business units (BUs). The Assistant Controller not only has responsibility in an advisory capacity for correct application of policies and processes, but to ensure the integrity of actuals for the BUs. The Assistant Controller interacts with teams across the BU landscape to ensure alignment and to coordinate / gather data and address issues.
|Key accountabilities
|Essential Education
| Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting/Finance/Business, or related disciplines.
|Essential experience and job requirements
|Other essential skills and knowledge
Salary Range
$125,660 - $200,747