Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.



Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.



We are currently looking for Assistant Manager Administration based at Paharpur with details mentioned below:



The position involves supporting the plant HR head in Employee Capability, Grievance Redressal, Commercial Compliance, Liaison with Local labour authorities (viz. Factory Inspector, Labour Officer, and Polytechnic etc.), and Recognition agenda activities and in execution of HR and IR activities for Paharpur plant and the housing colony. Role holder needs to manage the Employee relations and local Liasoning in BP Way.

Key Accountabilities:



Administration: This involves first level responsibility for administration in the plant which includes areas such as:-

Induction and On boarding

Workforce Capability building

Contingent Manpower Management

HR Operations

Reward and Recognition

Grievance redressal

Labour Liasoning and Compliance

Employee Discipline

Commercial Compliance

Occupational Health Centre

Support the Line Manager in planning induction of the new joiners

Ensure the induction is completed as per the plan

Ensures the new joiner settle comfortably at the Plant and Colony and his/her accommodation is made available

Adherence to the Training SOP

Support Line Manager in skill matrix preparation and finalizing Training calendar for Technicians

Compliance to the ISO and AITF requirement w.r.t. to Workforce Skilling

Timely reporting of the Training data in Learning Management System

Ensuring the employment contracts and CLRA Compliance are in

Managing time and attendance for the Contingent employees and sharing the details to Agency

Managing Personnel files

Issuing the employment proof related documents to technicians

Ensuring timely offer release, confirmation, Appointment letters for the plant-based employees

Monthly recognition and Kaizen appreciation

Quarterly Bay Owner recognition

Ensuring support to contractors for encouraging them to roll out R7R initiatives for their employees

Awareness to all the employees on Grievance redressal process and conduct of Grievance redressal committee meeting

Recording, tracking and resolving the plant level grievances

Seeking and sharing appropriate feedback post closure of the grievances

Documentation of Show cause notices, Absenteeism letters etc.

Ensuring adherence to the model standing orders and discipline rules as agreed under Settlement

Availability of the Trained Medical staff

Availability of the consumable and upkeep of the OHC Equipment,

Graduate in any discipline and MBA/MSW/MLS/ PG in HR or Social Work.

Language - English, Hindi. Knowledge of Bengali will be desirous

Minimum 4 - 6 years’ experience in plant administration and experience in Employee Relations. Base level exposure to Plant HR and ER.

Exceptional analytical skills. (Excel, legatrix, Power BI etc.)

Knowledge of Labour statutes viz. PF Act- 1952, Payment of Gratuity Act- 1972, Payment of Wages Act-1936, Minimum Wages Act-1948, Contract Labour (R&A) Act-1970 and exposure to HR and IR processes.

Experience in People Management

