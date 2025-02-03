This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our hardworking people at Castrol are crafting the industry – and how you can be part of this.

Apply now!

Castrol is an international leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, innovation, strong customer relations, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialised functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of encouraging top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Assistant Manager - Employee Relations and Admin based in Patalganga location and details mentioned below:

Let me tell you about the role!

The position involves supporting the Plant Manager and plant HR head in Employee Capability, Grievance Redressal, Commercial Compliance, Liaison with Local labour authorities (viz. Factory Inspector, Labour Officer, and Polytechnic etc.), and Recognition agenda activities and in execution of HR and IR activities for Patalganga plant.

Role holder needs to handle the local Liaison in BP Way.

Roles & Responsibilities:

Administration:

Induction and on boarding

HR Operations

Employee Relations: This involves first level responsibility for administration in the plant which includes areas such as:

Grievance redressal

Labour Liaisoning and Compliance

Employee Field

Commercial Compliance

Prepare annual employee engagement calendar for employees.

Implement to the timeline and see that budget specified to the activity is not exceeded.

Ensure participation from shopfloor employees in the events.

Handling Security, housekeeping.

Employee Engagement at colony

Colony Flat allotment & renovation and car parking- Follow the set procedure.

Upkeep of WIFI, RO and overall colony maintenance except electrical, plumbing, water proofing and mechanical jobs.

Induction & Onboarding:

Support the planning induction of the new joiners

Ensure the induction is completed as per the plan

Ensures the new joiner settle comfortably at the Plant and Colony and their accommodation is made available

Workforce Capability Building:

Training SOP

Support Line Manager in skill matrix preparation and finalizing Training calendar for Technicians

Compliance to the ISO and AITF requirement w.r.t. to Workforce Skilling

Timely Training data in Learning Management System

Contingent Staff Management:

Ensuring the employment contracts and CLRA Compliance are in

Handling time and attendance for the Contingent employees and sharing the details to Agency

Local HR Operations:

Ensuring the Employee Lifecycle related documents for Technicians and Executives are maintained in line with the Document retention policy.

Handling Personnel files

Issuing the employment proof related documents to technicians

Ensuring timely offer release, confirmation, Appointment letters for the plant-based employees

Ensuring the R&R agenda is implemented for Technicians.

Monthly recognition and Kaizen appreciation

Quarterly Bay Owner recognition

Ensuring support to contractors for encouraging them to roll out R7R initiatives for their employees

Ensuring the grievance process awareness, implementation process.

Awareness to all the employees on Grievance redressal process and conduct committee meeting

Recording, tracking and resolving the plant level grievances

Seeking and sharing appropriate feedback post closure of the grievances

Employee Team:

Ensuring the documentation of the Employee team case and also timely communication

Documentation of Show cause notices, Absenteeism letters etc.

Model standing orders and team rules as agreed under Settlement

This includes supervision of and ensuring that all related requirement procedures are followed.

Trained Medical staff

consumable and upkeep Equipment,

First aid boxes and Ambulances,

Timely reporting activities to appropriate authorities as per requirement

Commercial Compliance:

Ensuring adherence to NPR Policy

Timely agreement and PO creation

Ensures bills are processed and payment is released as per agreed SLA

Work with the Suppliers/Vendors/ Service provider

Labour related Liaison: Responsibility for agencies e.g. Apprenticeship Advisor, Local ITI/Polytechnic, Graduate College, Local Labour Inspector, Factory Inspector Office etc. The position also Labour Liaisoning activities.

Others:

Support in HSSE, TQM, IATF, ISO 14001 & ISO 9001:2008 and OSHAS 18001 requirements

Act as response team member for crisis / continuity management, with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as designated by the response team leader

This is an Individual contributor role supported by shared contingent resource for HR and Admin.

Experience and Qualifications :

Graduate in any field and MBA/MSW/MLS/ PG in HR or Social Work with 5-7 Years of demonstrable experience in FMCG/Chemical/Oil and Gas/Manufacturing Industry.

Language - English, Hindi and Marathi.

Labour Welfare Officer Certification from State Government will be an added advantage.

You will work with:

Internal :

Plant Manager, Site leadership Team, People and Team, Payroll Team,

External:

Security/Transport/Canteen vendor, Event Vendors, Compliance Vendors, Advocates

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:



• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our

achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Communication, Continued Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.