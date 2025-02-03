Entity:Customers & Products
Business Support Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our hardworking people at Castrol are crafting the industry – and how you can be part of this.
Apply now!
Castrol is an international leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, innovation, strong customer relations, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.
At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialised functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of encouraging top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.
We are currently looking for Assistant Manager - Employee Relations and Admin based in Patalganga location and details mentioned below:
The position involves supporting the Plant Manager and plant HR head in Employee Capability, Grievance Redressal, Commercial Compliance, Liaison with Local labour authorities (viz. Factory Inspector, Labour Officer, and Polytechnic etc.), and Recognition agenda activities and in execution of HR and IR activities for Patalganga plant.
Role holder needs to handle the local Liaison in BP Way.
Administration:
Employee Relations: This involves first level responsibility for administration in the plant which includes areas such as:
Ensuring the Employee Lifecycle related documents for Technicians and Executives are maintained in line with the Document retention policy.
Ensuring the R&R agenda is implemented for Technicians.
Ensuring the grievance process awareness, implementation process.
Ensuring the documentation of the Employee team case and also timely communication
This includes supervision of and ensuring that all related requirement procedures are followed.
First aid boxes and Ambulances,
Labour related Liaison: Responsibility for agencies e.g. Apprenticeship Advisor, Local ITI/Polytechnic, Graduate College, Local Labour Inspector, Factory Inspector Office etc. The position also Labour Liaisoning activities.
Graduate in any field and MBA/MSW/MLS/ PG in HR or Social Work with 5-7 Years of demonstrable experience in FMCG/Chemical/Oil and Gas/Manufacturing Industry.
Internal :
Plant Manager, Site leadership Team, People and Team, Payroll Team,
Security/Transport/Canteen vendor, Event Vendors, Compliance Vendors, Advocates
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our
achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
• Possibility to join our social communities and networks
• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
• Life and health insurance, medical care package
• And many other benefits
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Adaptability, Authenticity, Communication, Continued Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.