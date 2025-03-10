We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to lead the way in the lubricants' market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Apply now!

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Assistant Manager - Engineering (Instrumentation and Controls) for Patalganga plant and details mentioned below:

Let me tell you about the role !

The key purpose of this position is to plan, organize and control maintenance and project related activities in the shift. To meet targets of maintenance/service/quality at cost effective rates, while at the same time meeting the HSSE expectations. Maintaining harmonious industrial relations in the plant. He will report to the Manager- Engineering.

Role & Responsibilities:

1.To achieve adequate operation, maintenance and performance of the equipment

2. Provide technical assistance for other departments as well as for his group.

3. Maintaining the site facilities i.e. power, water, air conditioning etc

4. Implement new and improved ideas for better performance of plant equipment.

5. Maintenance of static and rotating equipment like blenders, pumps, utility equipment, tanks, filling line machines, SCADA system, process instrumentation, tank level control systems, pigging controls and instrumentation and safety critical equipments etc as per plan

6. Working collaboratively with design engineers, operation engineers, purchasers and other internal staff;

7. Collaborating closely with suppliers& contractors;

8. Project management within cost and time constrained environments

9. In depth knowledge in assessing & analysing P&ID, PFDs

10. Understanding and ensuring compliance with the health and safety, regulations in which work is undertaken;

11. Knowledge about new maintenance practices

12. Improve equipment reliability by small improvements

13. Providing advice and support to technicians and contractors

14. Purchasing mechanical equipment and spares

15. Understanding of spare part management system

16. Generate monthly MIS and maintain documents

17. Developing new business proposals

18. Performance bias - Focuses effort and prioritizes work to deliver outstanding business value;

19. Partnership and Collaboration - Actively engages and respects the diverse contributions of team, partners or networks and seeks know-how & standard process, related to own area;

20. Business awareness- Demonstrates understanding of internal and external customer needs

21. Creativity and innovation- Ability to think “out of the box” and craft innovative solutions;

22. Open thinking, networking, and personal efficiency;

23. Proficiency in English and Hindi. Knowledge of Marathi will be an advantage

24. Act as BP Job Representative for the contracts. Liaise and connect with the Contractor’s Job Representative over fulfilment of responsibilities detailed within the contract, verify that hazards are identified, and controls are implemented, and conduct inspections & audits of the contract work

25. Act as response team member for crisis / continuity management, with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as assigned by the response team leader



Experience and Qualifications:

Must be a B.E./ B. TECH. Mechanical/Electrical

Knowledge / Experience:

Should have at least 5 to 7 years’ experience in a Chemical/ FMCG industry.

Knowledge of blend plants/ SCADA or DCS system and expertise:

1-Maintenance of utility & process equipments.

2-Energy conservation.

3-Spares management



You will work with!

Internal :

Engineering Team, Operations Team, Manufacturing Excellence Lead

External:

Contractors, Vendors and Statutory authorities