Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and hardworking people at Castrol are shaping the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking dedicated experts who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Bring your outstanding perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to lead the way in the lubricant's market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Assistant Manager - Engineering based at Paharpur Plant and details mentioned.

Let me tell you about the role!

Role Synopsis:

The Engineering executive position in the plant reports to Manager Engineering. The incumbent provides support to the Engineering team and plays a key role in the plant.

The dimension include:

· Planning projects and looking after the maintenance of the Engineering Department.

· Designing and managing equipment used to control and monitor processes, systems and machinery of the plant.

· Supporting products and meeting the requirements of the plant.

· Ensuring that the work is done in an organized, reliable and systematic manner as per the specifications of the plant.

Supports engineering projects by adapting and applying engineering techniques, conducting tests and inspections, preparing reports and calculations.

Key Accountabilities :

· Drive plant maintenance activities complying BP standards

· Planning and Ensures completing preventive maintenance, Predictive maintenance, calibration and statutory inspections as per plan.

· Maintaining equipment data / history card, tracking down the breakdowns, conducting root cause analysis for major breakdowns and taking corrective / preventive actions

· Conducting weekly/ Daily planning meetings to comply safety requirements

· Ensures 100% timely compliance to legal requirements/ inspections

· Maintaining the discipline at the shop floor level.

· Work with other departments in the plant to ensure smooth working of the pant.

· Adhering and implementing safety and quality standards of the plant

· To achieve adequate operation, maintenance and performance of the equipment

· Provide technical assistance for other departments as well as for his group.

· Maintaining the site facilities i.e. power, water, air conditioning etc

· Implement new and improved ideas for better performance of plant equipment.

· Maintenance of static and rotating equipment like blenders, pumps, utility equipment, tanks, filling line machines, SCADA system, process instrumentation, tank level control systems, pigging controls and instrumentation and safety critical equipments etc as per plan

· Working collaboratively with design engineers, operation engineers, purchasers and other internal staff;

· Liaising with suppliers& contractors.

· Project management within cost and time constrained environments

· In depth knowledge in assessing & analyzing P&ID, PFDs

· Understanding and ensuring compliance with the health and safety, regulations in which work is undertaken.

· Knowledge about new maintenance practices

Commercial Compliance:

Ensuring adherence to NPR Policy

Timely agreement and PO creation

Ensures bills are processed and payment is released as per agreed SLA

with the Suppliers/Vendors/ Service providers

Others:

Support in HSSE, TQM, IATF, ISO 14001 & ISO 9001:2008 and OSHAS 18001 requirements

Act as response team member for crisis / continuity management, with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as assigned by the response team leader

This is an Individual contributor role supported by shared contingent resource for HR and Admin.

Educational Qualification / Certification:

·Graduate with Engineering background in Mechatronics/ Instrumentation Engineering.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Min 5-8 years of experience in in a Chemical/ FMCG industry

The role must manage engineering as per the requirement / coordinating with plant operators / workmen / engineering technicians

Knowledge of blend plants/ SCADA or DCS system will be an advantage and expertise in Maintenance of utility & process equipment. Energy conservation.

Desirable experience:

Additional Information:

Report SLPia, QOCs & Near Misses.

Administrative Support to Plant operation. Implementation of OMS.

Managing Engineering stores operation

Work as Area Authority under Permit to Work System Act as response team member for crisis / continuity management



Skills:

