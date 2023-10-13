Assistant Manager - Instrumentation

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Grade JResponsible for providing Process engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, sub functions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver coordinated, pragmatic solutions passionate about risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

Summary:

1.The key purpose of this position is to plan, coordinate and control maintenance related activities in the shift.

2.To meet targets of maintenance/service/quality at efficient rates, while at the same time meeting the HSSE expectations.

3.Maintaining harmonious industrial relations in the plant. You will work with the Manager Engineering.

4.Act as BP Job Representative for the contracts. Liaise and connect with the Contractor’s Job representative over fulfilment of responsibilities detailed within the contract, verify that hazards are identified, and controls are implemented, and conduct inspections & audits of the contract work .

5.Act as response team member for crisis / continuity management, with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as assigned by the response team leader.

6. Optimize maintenance related spends.

Job Responsibilities:

1.To achieve adequate operation, maintenance, and performance of the equipment through PMMS.

2.Provide technical assistance for other departments as well.

3.Implement new and improved ideas for better performance of plant equipment. (Improvement in Equipment MTTR & MTBF ) .

4.Maintenance and upkeep of Filling and Blending Equipment, Control room DCS etc.

5.Working collaboratively with design engineers, operation engineers, purchasers and other internal staff.

6.Follow bp's procurement procedure for sourcing any material and services.

7.Support engineering team for complying to IATF 16949, ISO 14000 and ISO 45000 requirements.

8.Comply to all relevant statutory requirements.

9.Partnership and Teamwork - Actively engages and respects the diverse contributions of team, partners or networks and seeks know-how & standard process, related to own area.

10.Business awareness- Demonstrates understanding of internal and external customer needs and goes above and beyond; Creativity and innovation- Ability to think “out of the box” and craft innovative solutions.

11.Open thinking, networking, and personal efficiency.

Experience and Qualifications:

1.Educational Qualification / Certification: Must be a B.E./ B. TECH. Instrumentation from reputed institutes.

2.Knowledge / Experience: Should have at least 4 to 8 years’ experience in a Chemical/ FMCG industry. Knowledge of blending plants will be an advantage.

3.Performance Bias: Very pro-active to managlead range of activities in complex non routine context. Must demonstrate good time management, dealing with conflicting priorities and demands optimally.

4.Wise Decisions: Systematically breaks down complex problems to tackle them. Must have good judgement and be able to make sound decisions under pressure.

5.Partnership and Teamwork: Actively support Team activities and facilitates team building efficiency between production and maintenance teams in the plant. Seeks out sources of knowledge and best practices for team development for building a learning culture. Must demonstrate good communication and social skills.

6.Leadership: Ability to lead teams even where there is no line authority. Must have proven good influencing skills. Demonstrate significant personal autonomy and team leader authority in designated areas. Give specific coaching to others to assist their performance.

7.Creativity & Innovative: Should be open to new insight and constantly strive to look for and embrace newer ways of doing things in a safe and efficient manner.

8.Others: Knowledge of EMS/ OHSAS standards.

Key Collaborators:

Internal:

Plant Manager, Site leadership Team, Central Engineering tam and Global Manufacturing Excellence

Team, Plant executives and workers

External:

Engineering Consultant, Statutory bodies (Legal Metrology, PESO, Electricity Department etc.)



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, People Management, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring



