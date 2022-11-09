Job summary

Responsible for supporting the delivery of safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities.

Assistant Manager - Production

Role Particulars:

Role Title:

Assistant Manager - Production

Region/Segment/Team:

GSC

Job Level: K/J

Location: Silvassa

Reports to: Production Manager

2. Organogram:

3. Purpose of role:

The key purpose of this position is to plan, organize and control production related activities in the shift to meet targets of production/service/quality at cost effective rates, while at the same time meeting the HSSE expectations and maintaining harmonious industrial relations in the plant. The person will be accountable for ensuring compliance to the Operating Guidelines in Production area. He will report to the Manager Production.

4. Key Results/ Accountabilities expected from role

Drive HSSE and SOP compliances and productivity improvement agenda at site

Individual is responsible for delivering the plant volumes across 350+ SKUs spread over 10 blend families (across Auto and Industrial) and 12 filling lines (in addition to 3 bulk filling stations which directly service OEMs) on schedule so that customer service targets are met.

Support upgradation of our infra / multiple project investments / maintenance of ageing machines / etc. call for designing, planning and executing per compliances in OMS 4.5 (Control of Work) and the new GRoS requirements

Drive efficiencies agenda and reducing costs with help of executives and technician team to deliver better conversion costs year on year

Improve Q-standard compliances / OEM IFOTs / OEE / DPSA / Flush oil reduction / eliminating wastages through out operation

Ensuring compliance to the Operating Guidelines by carrying out Audits, driving process of carrying Physical Vs Keris stock activity, identifying root cause leading to discrepancies and leading to correct the same with help of cross functional team members.

Publishing Delta B report on a monthly basis and Delta F report on a weekly basis with findings and action plan.

Acting in the capacity of Area Authority and support production team in execution of maintenance and project activities in co-ordination with engineering team.

Leading his bay for 5S..

Own the process of production ensuring compliance to all systems and HSSE requirement.

Drive the shift team to continuously improve upon its HSSE performance and achieve high standards expected from shop floor. Facilitate imbibing the HSSE culture in the plant

Drive the shift team to continuously improve OEEs and Productivity.

Monitor and implement planning schedules in a manner that dispatch accuracy targets of the plant are met.

Support the Quality initiatives, including sustaining ISO/ OHSAS certification and TQM, to deliver best in class performance from the shift team

Play a key role in maintaining a high level of motivation in his shift and drive the development of shop floor personnel and managing shop floor discipline.

5. Key challenges faced on the role

Managing complexity and understanding key linkages in regards of planning of both blending and filling.

Taking immediate and quick decisions of situations arising on shop-floor.

People handling at different layers: Executives, operators, contractors and FTEs amicably.

6. Any Other Relevant Information (Particular reference to planning (nature and impact), scope of impact (Team, BU, Segment, BP globally etc)

NA

7. Experience & Expertise (mandatory & desired)

Educational Qualification / Certification: B E/B.Tech /B.sc

Engineering degree in Chemical or Mechanical would be an added advantage

PG Diploma in Management would be an added advantage

Knowledge / Experience:

Minimum ~5-7 years in a Chemical / FMCG industry. Knowledge of blend plants will be an advantage.

8. Economic dimensions associated with role (if any)

NA

9. Country / Cluster specific information

Silvassa, UT – Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India

Our business is the exploration, production, refining, trading, and distribution of energy. This is what we do, and we do it on a truly global scale. With a workforce of 80,000 employees, BP operates with business activities and customers in more than 80 countries across six continents. Every day, we serve millions of customers around the world. We are continually looking for talented, committed and ambitious people to help us shape the face of energy for the future.



Castrol India Limited is the second largest lubricant company in India. We are part of the BP Group - one of the largest companies in the world. Castrol India Limited operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine Lubricant sectors and we are market leaders in most segments we choose to be present in. With strong brands, continuous innovation in everything we do, enduring relationships with all stakeholders and passionate and committed people, we have a market leadership position for almost a century in India.

Castrol India Limited is a Public Limited company and operating through four Regional Office and three Manufacturing Plants across India. India focus unit selling lubricants in all four regions and working with Castrol and BP brand. The business supplies products and services for both B2B and B2C business

10. HSSE Accountabilities

Drive the team to continuously improve upon its HSSE performance and achieve high standards. Facilitate imbibing the HSSE culture in the plant

11. Legally Required Training and Accountabilities

NA

12. Required Competencies

Performance bias - Focuses effort and prioritizes work to deliver exceptional business value.

Partnership and Teamwork - Actively engages and respects the diverse contributions of team, partners or networks and seeks know-how & best practice, related to own area.

Business awareness- Demonstrates understanding of internal and external customer needs and exceeds expectations.

Open thinking, networking, and personal effectiveness.

Must be able to work well under pressure and manage conflict effectively

Good analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent interpersonal, team working and influencing skills

Strong communication & presentation skills

Technical & Professional

Manufacturing & Engineering Knowledge. Exposure to process control in lube blending and packaging lines preferred. Proven experience in driving productivity and quality improvement. Experience of working in a unionized environment.

Others