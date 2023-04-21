Job summary

About Castrol India Limited



Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.



Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.



We are currently looking for Assistant Manager- Production based at Paharpur Plant, Kolkata with details mentioned below:

The key purpose of this position is to plan, organize, monitor, deliver and control production related activities in the shift to meet targets of production/service/quality at cost effective rates, while at the same time meeting the HSSE expectations and maintaining harmonious industrial relations in the plant. Also to be able to plan Blending and Filling Operations appropriately & deliver consistently within the various constraints faced in Packaging, Raw materials, Base Oils, Mismatch between capacities, FG compatibility, Vehicle shortage etc. The person will be accountable for ensuring compliance to the Operating Guidelines in Production area. He will report to the Manager Production.



Role & Responsibilities:

Drive HSSE and SOP compliances and productivity improvement agenda at site.

Individual is responsible for delivering the plant volumes across all blending and filling lines on schedule so that customer service targets are met.

Making the blending & filling schedules as per plant capacities & priorities given by corporate planning.

Co-ordinating with all the plant functions for delivery of the agreed plans & monitor the schedule adherence on daily basis

Tracking and maintaining key production KPI’s such as line Blending OEE, DPSA, batch Yield, Flush Oil Net Generation, Blending FTPR, etc.

Support upgradation of infra / multiple project investments

Drive efficiencies agenda and reducing costs with help of executives and technician team to deliver better conversion costs year on year.

Achieving production targets by planning & organizing the filling and blending operations

Ensuring no customer complaints related to production & to carry out RCA to close the complaints on time

Ensuring compliance with the preventive maintenance schedule.

To ensure no short fall on account of bulk non – availability at 3P suppliers.

Acting in the capacity of Area Authority and support production team in execution of maintenance and project activities in co-ordination with engineering team