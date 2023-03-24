Job summary

About Castrol India Limited



Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.



Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.



We are currently looking for Assistant Manager- Quality Control, based at Silvassa with details mentioned below:”

The role is responsible for maintaining the quality standards of premium automotive and industrial products being produced & filled. Role reports to Senior Manager - QC Silvassa and works closely with the supply chain function in Quality control & Quality assurance of lubricants as well. Role holder will be responsible for upkeep of systems like IATF 16949, GSC Q-Standard, ATP QA Manual requisites, ISO 14001and ISO 45001 while maintaining Quality standards of Industrial and Automotive lubricants.

Role & Responsibilities:

Quality Control of Incoming Packaging & Raw material testing, In-process testing, Blend & filling batch testing, Bulk load testing following ASTM standards & site procedures

Packaging Quality monitoring during incoming & production stages

Implementation & Assessment of GSC Q-standard, ATP QA Manual requisites

Support in formulation control by conducting lab blends, appropriate formulation changes, verification of BOM -JDE vs Fusion Vs Blend software (Allen Bradley)

Ensure Lab Equipment upkeep by correctly following testing process as per procedure, AMC/Preventive maintenance management of equipment, Execution of internal & external calibration in timely manner

Support in maintenance of IATF 16949, Conduct internal audits, coordinate the closure of audit points

Ideation and implementation of Quality & safety Kaizens in the fields of Laboratory management & packaging Quality

Perform frequent shop floor visit and conduct verifications/assessments of online Quality checks, troubleshoot in the Quality issues highlighted by production team, Identify the opportunities for Quality improvement

Responsible for proper recording of Quality near misses & internal Incidents and track agreed corrective actions

Support in the RCA process for the Internal & External incidents

Ensure all Quality related data /information are updated in platforms like ERP system (JDE), EQMS.

Support in the Revex & capex process related to QC following the NPR process

Involve efficiently in the drive to enhance the Quality Culture in the plan by contributing to Quality Observation & conversations, Periodic analysis of QOC, Q-week celebrations etc.

Responsible for close supervision, Training & competency improvement of QC staff

Upgrade & maintain the HSE standards of QC laboratory by implementing the BP safety standards, following the Control of work processes diligently, Identify & work on Safety Observations. Contribute to site safety enhancement by following work permit procedure as per company’s rules and regulations.

Contribute to site projects related to Quality / Efficiency/Safety/Productivity improvement.

Extend testing support to Warehouse samples, samples from technical complaint management and technical deployment function.

Ensure efficient management of RM & Batch retain samples