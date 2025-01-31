Entity:

re you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are shaping the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of cultivating top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Assistant Manager - Quality Control based in Silvassa plant location and details mentioned below:

Let me tell you about the role!

Responsible for maintaining the quality standards of industrial portfolio (major part) along with automotive products being produced & filled. Role reports to Manager - QC Silvassa and works closely with the supply chain function in Quality control & Quality assurance of lubricants as well. Role holder will

be responsible for ensuring end-to-end Quality (MetalWorkingFluidss), customer complaints management, customer site visits etc.



The key role of this position is effective execution and management of Quality Control activities like

Blend & fill batch testing, Bulk load

testing. The incumbent will support QC activities like Formulation management, New

product Introduction, Laboratory equipment upkeep, Lab safety assurance, Training & development of

QC staff, Procedure/Process development for QC activities & upkeep, Control of work-related activities, ,

QC MIS & Data management, RCA for Quality Near miss & incidents.

The role will lead MOC process for new product introduction and formulation changes

This role also requires to lead customer audits and OEM requirements

Job Responsibilities:

1. Quality Control of Incoming Packaging & Raw material testing, In-process testing, Blend & filling batch

testing, Bulk load testing following ASTM standards & site procedures

2. Ensuring end-to-end Quality of (MWFs) like soluble/neat cutting oils & Rust Preventives.

3. Execution of E-MoC (Management of change) for New Products & Packaging changes.

4. Implementation & Assessment of GSC Q-standard, ATP QA Manual requisites

5. Support in formulation control by conducting lab blends, appropriate formulation changes, verification of

BOM -JDE vs Fusion Vs Blend software (Allen Bradley)

6. Ensure Lab Equipment upkeep by correctly following testing process as per procedure, AMC/Preventive

maintenance management of equipment, Execution of internal & external calibration in timely manner

7. Support in maintenance of IATF 16949, Conduct internal audits, coordinate the closure of audit points

8. Ideation and implementation of Quality & safety Kaizens in the fields of Laboratory management &

packaging Quality

9. Perform frequent shopfloor visit and conduct verifications/assessments of online Quality checks,

troubleshoot in the Quality issues highlighted by production team, Identify the opportunities for Quality

improvement

10. Responsible for proper recording of Quality near misses & internal Incidents and track agreed

corrective actions

11. Support in the RCA process for the Internal & External incidents

12. Ensure all Quality related data /information are updated in platforms like ERP system (JDE), EQMS

Experience & Qualifications:

1. 5-8 Year experience in Quality Control /Quality assurance in Lubricant /chemical industry

2. Mandatory : Experience in Metal working fluids (Cutting oils, Rust Preventives)

3. Experience in Laboratory Management & Quality systems implementation, Exposure to Quality tools

4. Proficiency in MS office & Power BI

5. Experience in packaging Quality management / supplier Quality management

6. RCA trained & experienced in doing RCA

7. Project management skills

8. Good negotiation skills

9 Process audits and product audit skills

You will work with:

Internal :



Site Operations and engineering team, Central and Global Quality control team, Technology team (ALP),

Quality assurance, Sales team/ Central planning team, Key account managers, Technical service

managers etc.



External:

Customers

3P service providers

