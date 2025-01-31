Entity:Customers & Products
Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.
At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of cultivating top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.
We are currently looking for Assistant Manager - Quality Control based in Silvassa plant location and details mentioned below:
Let me tell you about the role!
Responsible for maintaining the quality standards of industrial portfolio (major part) along with automotive products being produced & filled. Role reports to Manager - QC Silvassa and works closely with the supply chain function in Quality control & Quality assurance of lubricants as well. Role holder will
be responsible for ensuring end-to-end Quality (MetalWorkingFluidss), customer complaints management, customer site visits etc.
The key role of this position is effective execution and management of Quality Control activities like
Blend & fill batch testing, Bulk load
testing. The incumbent will support QC activities like Formulation management, New
product Introduction, Laboratory equipment upkeep, Lab safety assurance, Training & development of
QC staff, Procedure/Process development for QC activities & upkeep, Control of work-related activities, ,
QC MIS & Data management, RCA for Quality Near miss & incidents.
The role will lead MOC process for new product introduction and formulation changes
This role also requires to lead customer audits and OEM requirements
Job Responsibilities:
1. Quality Control of Incoming Packaging & Raw material testing, In-process testing, Blend & filling batch
testing, Bulk load testing following ASTM standards & site procedures
2. Ensuring end-to-end Quality of (MWFs) like soluble/neat cutting oils & Rust Preventives.
3. Execution of E-MoC (Management of change) for New Products & Packaging changes.
4. Implementation & Assessment of GSC Q-standard, ATP QA Manual requisites
5. Support in formulation control by conducting lab blends, appropriate formulation changes, verification of
BOM -JDE vs Fusion Vs Blend software (Allen Bradley)
6. Ensure Lab Equipment upkeep by correctly following testing process as per procedure, AMC/Preventive
maintenance management of equipment, Execution of internal & external calibration in timely manner
7. Support in maintenance of IATF 16949, Conduct internal audits, coordinate the closure of audit points
8. Ideation and implementation of Quality & safety Kaizens in the fields of Laboratory management &
packaging Quality
9. Perform frequent shopfloor visit and conduct verifications/assessments of online Quality checks,
troubleshoot in the Quality issues highlighted by production team, Identify the opportunities for Quality
improvement
10. Responsible for proper recording of Quality near misses & internal Incidents and track agreed
corrective actions
11. Support in the RCA process for the Internal & External incidents
12. Ensure all Quality related data /information are updated in platforms like ERP system (JDE), EQMS
Experience & Qualifications:
1. 5-8 Year experience in Quality Control /Quality assurance in Lubricant /chemical industry
2. Mandatory : Experience in Metal working fluids (Cutting oils, Rust Preventives)
3. Experience in Laboratory Management & Quality systems implementation, Exposure to Quality tools
4. Proficiency in MS office & Power BI
5. Experience in packaging Quality management / supplier Quality management
6. RCA trained & experienced in doing RCA
7. Project management skills
8. Good negotiation skills
9 Process audits and product audit skills
You will work with:
Internal :
Site Operations and engineering team, Central and Global Quality control team, Technology team (ALP),
Quality assurance, Sales team/ Central planning team, Key account managers, Technical service
managers etc.
External:
Customers
3P service providers
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.