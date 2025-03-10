We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to lead the way in the lubricants' market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Apply now!

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Assistant Manager -Quality Control at Patalganga plant and details mentioned below:

Let me tell you about the role !

The candidate will be responsible for QC/QA activities of Patalganga plant to ensure compliance of Global Quality requirements, ISO/IATF Certification requirements, Legal, Lab Safety and customer specific requirements. They will also be responsible for Quality of products being manufactured in 3P’s attached to Patalganga Plant.

What you will deliver !

Support Implementation of Quality management system at Laboratory, Blending, Production Lines in line with QA manual & GSC Q- Standard.

Manage Routine QC lab operation following safety & operational guidelines /Procedures. Trouble shooting in Quality related matters in various manufacturing processes

Lead the New product introduction & change management at 3rd party site .Responsible of QA manual requisites at 3P

Responsible for efficient execution of QC Capex & Revex plans

Lead RCAs of Quality incidents

Contribute in Quality Critical process /Equipment audits at Plant & 3P. Drive closure of related actions

Drive /Contribute Efficiency & Quality improvement projects

To prepare monthly MIS for QC and 3P’s and closure of all Quality and statutory related audit points

Support IATF16949, ISO 14001& OHSAS 45001 implementation

Experience and Qualifications !

5-8 years of Laboratory or Production or Quality Control experience is crucial.

Familiarity with blending/batch manufacturing processes, QC /QA exposure in lubricant/Paint /FMCG is desired

Knowledge / Experience:

Bachelor's degree in Engineering/M.SC in Chemistry

Language proficiency in Marathi, Hindi and English (Written and spoken)

Knowledge of QMS requirements

Team management experience

The ability to provide a high-quality service including control of raw materials, accurate blends

and wider service in a timely manner to customers.

Good communication skills with liaise directly with internal customers and external

parties.

Laboratory skills including safety leadership, analytical techniques and practices, and problem solving.

Digital proficiency in Office 365 tools

Need to work in shifts to support the operations



You will work with :

Internal :

Operations Team, supply and Distribution Team, Corporate Quality and R&D Team

External:

Customers and Consumers, Third Party Manufacturing and Lab Equipment Vendors