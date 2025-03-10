Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Assistant Manager -Quality Control

Assistant Manager -Quality Control

  • Location IN: Patalganga Plant
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ092152
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Project Management Group


Job Description:

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are shaping the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to lead the way in the lubricants' market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Assistant Manager -Quality Control at Patalganga plant and details mentioned below:

Let me tell you about the role !

The candidate will be responsible for QC/QA activities of Patalganga plant to ensure compliance of Global Quality requirements, ISO/IATF Certification requirements, Legal, Lab Safety and customer specific requirements. They will also be responsible for Quality of products being manufactured in 3P’s attached to Patalganga Plant.

What you will deliver !

  • Support Implementation of Quality management system at Laboratory, Blending, Production Lines in line with QA manual & GSC Q- Standard.
  • Manage Routine QC lab operation following safety & operational guidelines /Procedures. Trouble shooting in Quality related matters in various manufacturing processes  
  • Lead the New product introduction & change management at 3rd party site .Responsible of QA manual requisites at 3P 
  • Responsible for efficient execution of QC Capex & Revex plans 
  • Lead RCAs of Quality incidents
  • Contribute in Quality Critical process /Equipment audits at Plant & 3P. Drive closure of related actions   
  • Drive /Contribute Efficiency & Quality improvement projects 
  • To prepare monthly MIS for QC and 3P’s and closure of all Quality and statutory related audit points
  • Support IATF16949, ISO 14001& OHSAS 45001 implementation 

Experience and Qualifications !

  • 5-8 years of Laboratory or Production or Quality Control experience is crucial.
  • Familiarity with blending/batch manufacturing processes, QC /QA exposure in lubricant/Paint /FMCG is desired

Knowledge / Experience: 

  • Bachelor's degree in Engineering/M.SC in Chemistry
  • Language proficiency in Marathi, Hindi and English (Written and spoken)
  • Knowledge of QMS requirements
  • Team management experience
  • The ability to provide a high-quality service including control of raw materials, accurate blends
  • and wider service in a timely manner to customers.
  • Good communication skills with liaise directly with internal customers and external
  • parties.
  • Laboratory skills including safety leadership, analytical techniques and practices, and problem solving.
  • Digital proficiency in Office 365 tools 
  • Need to work in shifts to support the operations
     

You will work with :

Internal :
Operations Team, supply and Distribution Team, Corporate Quality and R&D Team

External:
Customers and Consumers, Third Party Manufacturing and Lab Equipment Vendors


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

