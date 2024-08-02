Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.

Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for Assistant Manager - Supply & Distribution at details mentioned below.

Let me tell you about the role!

Responsible for supporting supply chain operations by completing administrative duties associated with planning, operations and management and supporting supply chain projects to assist efforts to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products.

What you will deliver!

• Ensure FG dispatch planning& execution as per distribution plan and ensure HSSE compliance to site SOPs & practices.

• Ensure Vehicle Placement as per the call up given to the transporters in coordination with the logistics team.

• Working in shift team to deliver Packaging on schedule so that customer service targets are met.

• Convert monthly production plan into weekly/daily plan and schedule the packaging for the same so as to achieve optimum utilization of resources and meet the delivery schedules 100 % in full on time.

• Co-ordination with production for dispatch ensuring smooth production running.

• Support beacon implantation in dispatch process at site.

• Ensure BO and Additive availability as per fortnightly /daily planning and ensure / vehicle placements / FG dispatches as per production plan.

• To ensure safety, security, accounting and compliances in material receipt and dispatch process.

• Drive improvement agenda in Vehicle management including internal road safety.

• BO and Additive support for 3rd parties for JOB WORK for Patalganga related 3rd party.

• Ensure safe and efficient storage and handling of packed additive inside the plant.

• Ensure FIFO for packed additive while issuing to production for consumption.

• Increase more awareness on Road Safety & Safe Forklift Operations especially for additive unloading and storage through strong engagement with the Drivers & Forklift Operators.

• Optimally Coordinate the department activities in line with the guidelines ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001 standards.

• Work closely with Supply Planning team & Provide with the Production plan, Packaging Material, BO, Additive, Logistic and other inputs required for completing the filling / distribution plan. Ensure compliance to our HSSE, Operating guidelines and other policies.

• Ensure that Patalganga Plant attains its objectives through contribution as member of Plant Team.

• To Facilitate participation of Department member in Kaizen movement.

• HSSE and operating guideline compliance at Patalganga and dedicated 3rd party

• Focus towards delivering with In Full On-Time service of >99%.

• Drive cost improvement for S&D team

• Supervising the performance record, report near misses and action closeouts. Maintain strict adherence to road transportation safety rules and Golden safety rules of the company.

• Coordinate new product blending with Plant and Technology for new BO and Additive.

• Receipt Accuracy >99.9%

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications):

Should be a Graduate or equivalent experience in any field. A Management degree or Post Graduate Degree in Supply Chain will be added advantage

• Proven 4+ years experience in distribution/supply chain management.

• Experience in presenting and collaborating with all levels of company and outside contacts

• Demonstrated ability to manage multiple activities concurrently

• Knowledge of transportation/warehousing operations and road safety

• Experience in managing costs

You will work with:

• 3P Service providers their teams in warehousing, transporters and Toll blenders

• Cross functional teams within the organization- Tax, Legal, Customer Service, Finance etc

• Other supply chain functions - transportation, planning, manufacturing teams.