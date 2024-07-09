Associate Blending Technician

Job Family Group:Research & Technology Group
Job Description:
We have an exciting new opportunity to join as a Blending Technician here at bp! The Blending team is part of the applied sciences group that conducts storage stability testing, blending laboratory operations and associated tasks in support of the product development projects across engine oils, motorsport and thermal fluids.
This role sits within our Product Development team and is responsible for conducting storage stability testing and reporting. Other responsibilities include conducting blending laboratory operations and engine oil formulations, conducting associated tasks and accountabilities in support of product development projects for Castrol and bp businesses.
This is a fully operational role in an agile team responsible for high quality and efficient testing and blending of fluids. The role requires the capability to manually handle containers up to 20kg on a frequent basis as part of daily responsibilities. The successful candidate will be responsible for storage stability testing of engine oil formulations, generating reports and associated tasks. They will also be responsible for blending and associated activities and will take ownership of workload, showing strong prioritizing skills. Flexibility of response to changing priorities is key.
What does the day to day look like?
What do we want to see from you!
Desirable
Why join our team?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Apply now!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Creating new methodologies, Experimental Design, Formulated product testing, Formulation Deployment, Formulation design, Intellectual Asset Management, Multi-physics modelling, Presenting, Product Development, Product Sustainability Performance Management, Project Management, Raw materials knowledge, Research and development, Rheology, Safety management across the value chain, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Technology Management Processes, Testing electric vehicle charging systems, Thought Leadership, Tribology, Vehicle propulsion technologies, Writing skills
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.