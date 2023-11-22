Associate Category Specialist - Facilities

Entity:Production & Operations
As a member of the BPX PSCM Operations Category Team, support the Operations Category Managers in delivering PSCM services and managing relationships with internal and external stakeholders, at times including partners and government bodies.
Ensure that BPX and PSCM standards, processes and operating systems, and any additional local requirements, are implemented in all PSCM activities.
Understanding of basic category management strategies, supplier management plans, including contract
Foundational understanding and experience of executing category management plans, including contracting and the implementation of short and long-term agreements, and managing PSCM activities in a safe and effective manner.
Able to understand and execute category management and contracting plans. Support strategic sourcing of delegated categories.
Identifies PSCM risks and ensures mitigation strategies and plans are developed and implemented.
Undertakes due diligence in mitigating all external supply risk in contract execution. Understands and executes robust cost management and rigorous contract management controls.
Leads communication related to PSCM with the key stakeholders, including Business Unit functional VPs.
Build and manage relationships with local suppliers, driving continuous improvement, improving safety performance and reducing operational risk.
Supports regular performance reviews with stakeholders and suppliers to measure supplier performance, and develop plans to address performance issues. Identifies and escalates disputes between stakeholders and suppliers relating to service delivery.
Executes PSCM common processes, drives efficiency, continuous improvement and compliant procurement transactions across the value chain.
Organizes/supports regional supplier and contract management activities, e.g. Performance reviews, contracts on-boarding sessions, contract oversights audits, etc.
Coordinates regional PSCM representation in supplier investigations. Ensures effective follow-up on audit findings to ensure timely closure.
Works closely with PSCM Category and Operations Teams to ensure there are no issues with business continuity.
Accountable for working with the Business Units and suppliers to deliver value contributions that have direct impact on lease operating expenses.
University degree in Procurement/Supply Chain, Business, Engineering/technical discipline or equivalent.
High school diploma with 8 years of additional relevant experience will be considered in lieu of a college degree.
Three to five years of relevant PSCM experience supporting wells, production and/or operations preferred.
Strong analytical and oral/written communication skills, in particular the ability to be influential and drive the PSCM agenda with internal stakeholders, and to negotiate with suppliers at Account Representative/Manager level.
Strong project management skills.
Working knowledge of systems such as Open Invoice, Ariba and SAP and software tools such as Excel, Access, etc.
Demonstrated ability to influence and collaborate with individuals across multiple disciplines, cultures and geographies, across organizational boundaries and levels within BPX and with suppliers.
Experience in programming and understanding micro and macro economics impact on oil field categories is preferred.
Legally authorized to work in the United States; and not require sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., TN, H1B status), now or in the future.
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $68,000-$84,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.