Associate Category Specialist - Facilities

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Grade JResponsible for processing requisitions, placing orders for goods and services, monitoring orders until the invoice is processed and supplier is paid, and resolving blocked invoice queries, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

As a member of the BPX PSCM Operations Category Team, support the Operations Category Managers in delivering PSCM services and managing relationships with internal and external stakeholders, at times including partners and government bodies.

Ensure that BPX and PSCM standards, processes and operating systems, and any additional local requirements, are implemented in all PSCM activities.

Understanding of basic category management strategies, supplier management plans, including contract

Foundational understanding and experience of executing category management plans, including contracting and the implementation of short and long-term agreements, and managing PSCM activities in a safe and effective manner.

Able to understand and execute category management and contracting plans. Support strategic sourcing of delegated categories.

Identifies PSCM risks and ensures mitigation strategies and plans are developed and implemented.

Undertakes due diligence in mitigating all external supply risk in contract execution. Understands and executes robust cost management and rigorous contract management controls.

Leads communication related to PSCM with the key stakeholders, including Business Unit functional VPs.

Build and manage relationships with local suppliers, driving continuous improvement, improving safety performance and reducing operational risk.

Supports regular performance reviews with stakeholders and suppliers to measure supplier performance, and develop plans to address performance issues. Identifies and escalates disputes between stakeholders and suppliers relating to service delivery.

Executes PSCM common processes, drives efficiency, continuous improvement and compliant procurement transactions across the value chain.

Organizes/supports regional supplier and contract management activities, e.g. Performance reviews, contracts on-boarding sessions, contract oversights audits, etc.

Coordinates regional PSCM representation in supplier investigations. Ensures effective follow-up on audit findings to ensure timely closure.

Works closely with PSCM Category and Operations Teams to ensure there are no issues with business continuity.