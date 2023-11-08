Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

This role reports to the BPX Energy Lead Category Manager for Operations and will support Upstream Category Management for BPX Energy.The Associate Category Specialist is responsible for supporting the relationship with the Business Unit Operations stakeholders and their Leadership in the region and delivers value through exhibiting BPX values and establishing effective interfaces with customers, the Head of Procurement, PSCM Category and Operations teams.Specific categories supporting may include Fluid Hauling, Rotating Equipment, Work Over Rigs, Roustabout / Contract Labor, Artificial Lift Solutions (Plungers, ESPs, Rod Pumps), Automation and Measurement, and Others as assigned.Additionally, this position will also perform the following: Provide analytical and tactical support to Operations Category Team to support the execution of category strategies. Responsible for supporting the category management team and execution of strategies for assigned categories. Ensures deployment and execution of common systems and processes for supply chain activities in designated categories in operations. Establishes and manages local supplier relationships and contract compliance.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

As a member of the BPX PSCM Operations Category Team, support the Operations Category Managers in delivering PSCM services and managing relationships with internal and external stakeholders, at times including partners and government bodies.

Ensure that BPX and PSCM standards, processes and operating systems, and any additional local requirements, are implemented in all PSCM activities.

Understanding of basic category management strategies, supplier management plans, including contract

Foundational understanding and experience of executing category management plans, including contracting and the implementation of short and long-term agreements, and managing PSCM activities in a safe and effective manner.

Able to understand and execute category management and contracting plans. Support strategic sourcing of delegated categories.

Identifies PSCM risks and ensures mitigation strategies and plans are developed and implemented.

Undertakes due diligence in mitigating all external supply risk in contract execution. Understands and executes robust cost management and rigorous contract management controls.

Leads communication related to PSCM with the key stakeholders, including Business Unit functional VPs.

Build and manage relationships with local suppliers, driving continuous improvement, improving safety performance and reducing operational risk.

Supports regular performance reviews with stakeholders and suppliers to measure supplier performance, and develop plans to address performance issues. Identifies and escalates disputes between stakeholders and suppliers relating to service delivery.

Executes PSCM common processes, drives efficiency, continuous improvement and compliant procurement transactions across the value chain.

Organizes/supports regional supplier and contract management activities, e.g. Performance reviews, contracts on-boarding sessions, contract oversights audits, etc.

Coordinates regional PSCM representation in supplier investigations. Ensures effective follow-up on audit findings to ensure timely closure.

Works closely with PSCM Category and Operations Teams to ensure there are no issues with business continuity.