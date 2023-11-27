Associate Completions Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Grade JResponsible for assisting with the development and execution of plans, policies, programmes and practices to support daily activities, and mitigate operational, commercial and reputational risks arising from incorrect information and data, utilising data and technology to provide information solutions to the business.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The Completion Analyst must be an expert in data visualization libraries, SSRS, embedded UI solutions, Power BI reporting, and SQL development being self-sufficient in writing queries to support visualizations.

This person must also be comfortable operating as an individual contributor and using influence and expertise to aid the transformation of an organization.

Key Accountabilities

Creating and maintaining completion database

Developing and maintaining queries, dashboards, and reports.

Develop complex T-SQL queries for database related operations.

Manage SSRS/Power BI/D3/visualization framework outputs/reports, development and design.

Understand and effectively leverage established and new business metrics and KPIs to support decision-making.

Providing ad-hoc query output.

Interact with data facet owners to clarify their requirements and understand report specification implementations.

Assist with the redesign and conversion of legacy reports and databases.

Support and maintain existing codebase through refactoring and fixing bugs.

Leads the development and implementation of scripts for data queries to support reporting.

Collaboratively works with the entire Data and Analytics team, providing support to the entire department for its data centric needs.

Leadership

Generates enthusiasm among team members.

Proactively seeks opportunities to serve in leadership roles.

Manages the process of innovative change.

Teamwork

Facilitates effective team interaction.

Acknowledges and appreciates each team member's contributions.

Works effectively with distributed team members.

Essential Education

BS in Computer Science, Mathematics, or equivalent experience below

Essential experience and job requirements

3+ years of relevant work experience in IT/Data & Analytics in Reporting, Data Visualization or Business Intelligence positions.

Experience with data visualization libraries (D3, HighCharts) and frameworks utilizing them.

Experience in data modeling, analysis, design, testing, development, and implementation.

Experience with database development and infographics (queries, stored procedures)

Demonstrated experience working in large-scale data environments which included real-time and batch processing requirements.

Strong analytical and SQL skills, with attention to detail.

Validated experience with 1 or more non-SQL languages like Python or Java.

Advanced proficiency in: SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) SQL, T-SQL, and stored procedures Microsoft Power BI, spotfire, or other reporting solutions SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) C#, .Net Team Foundation Server (TFS) or other source code managements tools

Ability to work with multiple external teams and accomplish shared goals through the building consensus.

Enthusiastic, high-energy individual, self-motivated, people-oriented and self-directed

Must be able to maintain focus on achieving results, whilst being patient and pragmatic.

Desirable Criteria & Qualifications

Experience with the Azure and/or AWS cloud platforms.

Experience in any big data technologies - Hadoop, EMR, Amazon Redshift, Azure CosmosDB, Azure Data Lake, AWS DynamoDB, or advanced analytics tools.

Stream processing services such as Kafka, AWS Kinesis, Apache Storm, Spark Streaming, Azure Event Hub, etc.,.

Supervision, management or leadership position experience desirable.

Experience in web development and scripting languages such as PHP and Javascript (such as Angular or React).

Salary

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $83,000 - $100,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.