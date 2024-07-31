Associate Director, Commercial Funding

This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

bp has a fantastic opportunity for an experienced and motivated finance professional to join our Commercial Funding team within the Treasury division in Singapore.

Commercial Funding is a globally diverse team of over 20 corporate finance professionals acting as trusted financial advisors to bp businesses providing financial market insight and effective expertise in structuring complex financing transactions. The team is split across London, Singapore and Houston.

This role will allow you be part of bp’s adventurous strategy of ‘performing while transforming’ to a net zero company.

It will provide you with the opportunity to lead, structure and implement innovative funding solutions that support ground-breaking energy initiatives. Our global model will enable you to have the chance to work on transactions in different geographies suiting your skills and ambition.

Key responsibilities will include:

working closely with the bp’s businesses i.e low carbon energy, hydrocarbon operation and production, convenience and mobility and trading & shipping to support their growth and lead financial risks and exposures of their investments

regular collaboration with colleagues from other functions across the organization such as tax and legal to evaluate and figure out most optimal corporate structure, design the most efficient capital structure with a view to minimize trapped cash and assess the funding requirements across bp’s diverse portfolio of joint ventures, taking into consideration commercial, tax, legal and accounting implications.

Provide advisory support to business development teams on project bankability, joint venture structuring, financial governance and integration planning.

Provide financing assumptions to business development teams to support the overall project economics assessment.

Oversee and review the cashflow forecasting, liquidity and working capital management of bp joint ventures to ensure sufficient liquidity.

leading multiple complex/material financing transactions and negotiations, including coordinating between various joint venture partners

acting as the market face for bp Treasury and actively building relationships with external financial institutions, including key international banks and multilaterals

providing financial structuring and advisory support to M&A transactions including post-acquisition integration.

being a role model for and providing coaching/training to junior team members

We are seeking individuals with:

bachelor’s degree (Hons) in finance (or related field)

extensive experience working in banking or corporate treasury, corporate finance, or trade finance with a consistent record of implementing structured finance deals, internal corporate group funding such as shareholder loans and equity injection, and economic analysis supporting project investment and funding decisions

working knowledge of limited recourse project financing, lease/asset-based financing, structured trade financing, project bankability and economic evaluation

experience in mergers and acquisitions including financial due diligence and post-acquisition integration on treasury related matters.

experience and knowledge of corporate and entity structuring, internal corporate group funding, joint venture management including working with joint venture partners, joint venture financial governance and integration activities post acquisitions.

extensive external networks with financial institutions and a track record of influencing and coordinating diverse cross functional teams across different countries to ensure compliance with company’s internal policies, guidelines and objectives.

good knowledge of energy business/industry, its commercial drivers and operating environment

good understanding of credit rating agencies’ (e.g. S&P) concept of funds flow from operations and adjusted debt implications on company’s credit ratings.

excellent interpersonal communication, negotiation skills that can optimally applied to build trust and handle conflicts.

excellent project management skills with attention to detail

self-starter, ability to handle ambiguity, able to work in a flexible manner both independently and as part of a global team.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.