Associate Gas Charterer

Trading & Shipping



Shipping Group



T&S is bp's face to the traded markets in oil, gas, shipping, power, chemicals, renewables, carbon and finance. T&S’s role is to enhance bp group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology skills underpinned by a market leading analytics, finance, control and compliance infrastructure. T&S has a dynamic and skilled workforce, which creates value by combining analysis and commercial innovation with the material asset base of bp.

The role of Gas Charterer is market facing one that require the individual to be an active player in a number of freight markets particularly LNG and LPG, requires solid commercial acumen and a good knowledge of operations. The role involves managing numerous stakeholders, internal to bp as well as external, to develop and implement freight market views.

The Chartering Team is responsible for delivering commercial freight for the businesses we support. We utilize a range of market analytics, market intelligence and our own commercial judgement to develop forward freight market views and structure chartering strategies to generate commercial value. This is a highly multifaceted, fast-paced, interesting, and meaningful place to work.

The position will be based in Canary Wharf and in line with bp's global hybrid working policy will be expected to be office based a minimum of 3 days per week.

Understanding T&S strategies, requirements, and priorities. Generating innovative solutions to unlock value embedded in physical shipping exposure.

Looking for growth opportunities related to shipping activities in your region aligned with T&S’s strategic plans.

Meeting with counterparties to seek business development opportunities in the region.

Working closely with T&S market analytics and trading teams to understand freight market fundamentals and formulating forward market call.

Ensuring full information flow and coverage of all market information. Understanding what information trading benches prioritise and share accordingly.

Submitting regular market reports including fixture report and forward market view.

Identifying key internal partners and their business requirements, building positive relationships and prioritising customer focus.

Building strong and commercially beneficial relationships with external parties such as Brokers, Charterers and Owners to deliver the best possible service to bp businesses.

Conducting all activities to always follow bp’s Marine Assurance process, Code of Conduct and Control fully and Compliance requirements and ensuring all deals are entered accurately and on time.

In addition to displaying strong commercial proficiency and excellent numeracy skills, the successful candidate will also need to demonstrate:

Experience in negotiation of deals / contracts.

Functional understanding of vessel operations.

Excellent stakeholder management skills, with the ability to engage and influence.

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.

Collaborative mindset with a demonstrated ability to work across diverse teams.

Rigorous execution and adherence to compliance and control requirement.

It would also be of benefit to have:

Experience of working with trading benches

Experience of chartering

Exposure to LNG and LPG markets

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



