Associate Product Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

As a Product Associate, you will contribute to the development, execution, and maintenance of digital products for the CPO, for example the CPMS (Charge Point Management System), payments, and other components of the charge point operations. You will operate in a dynamic, customer-centric, and commercially focused environment.

Key Responsibilities & Tasks

•Applies business analysis rigor and subject-matter expertise in either a specific business segment, product, solution and/or business analysis discipline.

•Provides subject matter expertise in the elicitation, definition and management of business requirements and user stories from stakeholders, to ensure that delivered solution successfully meet those needs within context, and that business users' expectations are met.

•Recognized as a subject matter expert in business modelling, business analysis, methods and tools related to a particular solution, product, technology and/or business domain.

•Initiates and influences product, solution road map and/or strategy, solution deployment, business change in product development & business analysis specialism.

•Enables the definition of requirements and user stories for product development, improving processes and systems, reducing their costs, enhancing their sustainability, and the quantification of potential business benefits.

•The collaborative creation and iteration of viable specifications and acceptance criteria in preparation for the deployment of digital systems.

•Strengthens and enriches business domain, methods & tools, business modelling knowledge in the role

Requirements

•Ability to understand and communicate in the language of developers.

​•Understand the technical domain and landscape at a high-level

​•Works towards to enable team consensus and buy-in.

​•Effective partnerships (BA, QA, Dev, Stakeholders, UX) Managing RAIDs

•Able to identify and mitigate risks, assumptions, issues, and dependencies.

•The ability to create consumable units of work (eg. INVESTable stories) for the project teams to use to create/amend software.

•Knowledge of the product specific domain, in terms of the business area, market & customers.

•Understands both business and end-user goals, motivations, and pain-points. Identification of business problems and opportunities.

Builds relationship and connections between business product manager, user, and team.

Bp operates a 60% office 40% home flexible working policy - a hybrid model offering the best of both worlds!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.