Associate Product Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re owning the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet.

Role Synopsis

Are you passionate about solving complex customer and business problems at scale?

Do you dream of well-designed and intuitive products and customer experiences?

Do you want to be the one who introduces change to help tens of millions of customers make smarter energy choices for themselves, their families, and the planet?

Do you want to change the way people access and consume secure, sustainable energy?

If you answered yes to all these questions, then product management at bp may be a fit for you.

Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.

You will be a key part of the team delivering the data access solutions powering the analytical models underpinning BP’s commodity trading organisation: Analytics Data Workbench (ADW). You will know business users’ expectations and workflow intimately, be able to listen, understand and appreciate application use cases providing solutions that will resonate with our stakeholders.

You will be able to quickly understand and simplify current data workflows and design solutions that better satisfy the business requirements, always being mindful of practical delivery and economic realities. With excellent interpersonal skills, you will facilitate communication between global teams of users, 3rd party vendors, developers and testers in the delivery squad (all spread across multiple time zones and geographies)

You will become the face of ADW to our customers, being equally comfortable demonstrating new capabilities to the C-suite and discussing detailed product designs with our users.

Essential Education:

Business, Economics, STEM degree

Trading Domain Specific Knowledge

Hands-on experience of Market and Fundamentals data used in a pre-deal analytics context. Particularly financial curve data and associated concepts (relative/absolute periods, continuous contracts). Exposure to fundamentals data (weather, gas flows, economic data) also desirable.

Knowledge of physical deals and derivative trading instruments and contracts (Futures, Swaps, Options, Forwards, Physical) – understands key characteristics and commercial purpose.

Familiarity with key physical and derivative energy trading markets (trading venues, exchanges, OTC/Bi-lateral)

Experience of dealing with energy unit conversions across instruments and commodities (Oil, refined products, gas, power, low carbon).

Basic understanding of Price Reporting Agency methodologies and associated benchmarks.

Familiar with end-to-end trading transaction lifecycle (physical commodities); able to characterise key pre and post deal stages.

Familiarity with trade control/risk management concepts: Value at Risk, Exposure, P&L, Position, Mark-to-Market, MI/MA

Specific Technical Skills and Knowledge

Good working knowledge of using Python for data analytics, particularly common Pandas functions for data preparation/manipulation.

Strong knowledge of SQL for data preparation/manipulation on RDBMS (experience of Databricks SQL also desirable).

Demonstrate basic understanding of Data Modelling: ERDs, relationship modelling, data lifecycle concepts, object models.

Experience of analysing and using data APIs, python libraries.

Evidence of authoring technical documentation to enable self-service user communities.

Experience of designing/developing PowerBI reports (use of the PBI Premium SDLC desirable).

Familiarity with timeseries data manipulation and use of common t/s functions.

Working knowledge of Dataiku: building projects using combinations of visual and code recipes (basic exposure to machine learning toolkit a bonus); use of automation node and deployer.

Key accountabilities and experience by skill categories

Human centered:

Conduct thorough research on customer trends and competitor activities to continually improve product performance, building a knowledge hub.

Demonstrate a strong customer-centric approach, fostering innovation, and effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams to launch delightful products, platforms, and experiences.

Business focused:

Collaborate with stakeholders to create a customer-centric product vision, integrating market research, regulatory considerations, and business goals.

Partner with DevOps teams for daily development, emphasizing the customer's voice and maintaining a business-value-focused delivery roadmap.

Demonstrate expertise in product economics, balancing functional impact, business impact, and user experience, while strategically accelerating development through partnerships and crafting robust strategies aligned with the product roadmap.

Technology driven:

Collaborate on influencing end-state architecture for secure, resilient, and scalable technology solutions to address significant customer and business challenges.

Contribute to technology investment decisions, emphasizing reuse and enterprise scalability in building new solutions.

Possess a basic understanding of Software Development, Software Operations, and DevOps, with experience in Service Design, agile frameworks, and prioritizing security incidents.

Transformational Behaviours

Contribute effectively to the planning, execution, and delivery of complex cross-team engineering initiatives, fostering high performance in supporting teams.

Guide teams in reflection, issue resolution, and continuous improvement, promoting dedication and agility.

Serve as a coach and mentor to instill an agile mindset, demonstrating deep communication skills for cross-discipline problem-solving, influencing stakeholders, and establishing long-term product portfolio strategies.

Key characteristics of associate product managers

Versatile Visionary: Navigates seamlessly from big ideas to execution, embracing ambiguity and welcoming new challenges.

Influential Communicator & Agile Collaborator: Influences executives, communicates product visions effectively, and fosters diverse collaboration.

Action-Oriented & Customer-Centric: Driven by action, committed to delivering value iteratively, and deeply cares about customer relationships.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.