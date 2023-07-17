Associate Research Technologist

Job summary

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation to reimagine energy for people and our planet. The Innovation & Engineering team develops, and scales low carbon technologies needed to meet the world’s energy demand whilst simultaneously decarbonizing bp’s operations and products. The bp low carbon innovation centre @Hull (LCIC) is home to a multi-disciplinary group, bringing together dedicated scientists and engineers to tackle the challenges of providing clean energy to the planet. This multi-disciplinary group collaborates on the full innovation life cycle, from chemistry research and molecular innovation to pilot process demonstration and techno-economic feasibility assessment, all underpinned by world class development laboratories and analytical capability. The advanced bio & physical sciences for low carbon energy (AB&PS) team is the central research organisation for biosciences, chemistry, chemical engineering science, materials sciences, biofuels, green hydrogen/electrochemistry, and the science of carbon capture. This team also incorporates computational modelling of biosciences and chemistry. This opportunity is to join the Research Technology team which supports both the molecular innovation chemistry team and the low carbon refining & catalytic processes team. The Research Technology team supports programmes in heterogeneous catalysis, organic chemistry, and electrochemistry in the development of new chemistries and molecules for bp’s fuel and Castrol brands. In addition, this team will also support bp’s refining portfolio through its Net Zero transition by applying process engineering expertise to primarily diversify feedstock selection to produce low carbon fuels and improve refining reliability. The post holder will be an intrinsic member of the team in the design, execution, and interpretation of experimental work, including fundamental and exploratory studies in sophisticated conversion process methods, testing and analysis, catalyst synthesis, materials characterization, and the maintenance and development of our laboratory and development scale experimental capability. The post holder will act as the primary technologist contact for parts of the technology programme aimed at delivering improvements and mitigating technology risks for key stakeholders. This role reports into the Research Technology Lead based at the bp low carbon innovation centre @Hull (LCIC).

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



What does the day to day look like?

Contribute to the development of an HSSE culture aligned with the goals of the bp low carbon innovation centre @Hull (LCIC).

Be responsible for the co-ordination of maintenance and modification activities within areas of responsibility, including acting as operational authority for a specific experimental unit and other operational roles as required.

Plan and implement laboratory experimental programmes, including experimental unit and feedstock preparation, online analysis and testing, collaborating closely with other team members and specialist analytical services as appropriate to carry out agreed work programmes.

Through data acquisition and interpretation, report results and conclusions both orally and in writing to key partners.

Ability to communicate information accurately, clearly, and as intended to peers and key partners.

Ability to contribute to the success of the team, fostering learning, sharing of ideas, building capability, and continuous improvement of our processes and experimental capability.

Development of existing laboratory methods to improve performance and support to the implementation of new laboratory techniques as appropriate.

What do we want to see from you!

Minimum educational requirement of a Level 3 Qualification in a Science based subject or Apprentice with industrial experience and a proven ability in exercising discretion and independent judgment in all aspects of experimental activities of designing experiments, analysing data, and drawing appropriate conclusions.

Practical experience of laboratory scale research or process development operations, catalyst synthesis and analytical techniques.

Personal responsibility for the safety of themselves and the safety of others, fostering a positive psychological safety work environment to embed the speak-up culture.

Contribute to the delivery of excellence in experimental execution, by applying best practice to achieve the best results.

Desirable Criteria & Qualifications

Level 6 or equivalent qualification in a scientific subject.

Experience and knowledge of catalyst preparation, analysis, and testing.

Experience of operating a range of high temperature/high pressure equipment.

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.