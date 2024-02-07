Associate Technician, Blending

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The Blending team is part of the applied sciences group that conducts blending laboratory operations and associated tasks in support of the product development projects across engine oils, motorsport and thermal fluids.This role sits within our Product Development team and is responsible for conducting blending laboratory operations and engine oil formulations, conducting associated tasks and accountabilities in support of product development projects for Castrol and bp businesses.This is a fully operational role in an agile team responsible for high quality and efficient blending of fluids. The role requires the capability to manually handle containers up to 20kg on a frequent basis as part of daily responsibilities. The successful candidate will be responsible for day to day blending and associated activities and will take ownership of workload, showing strong prioritizing skills. Flexibility of response to changing priorities is key.



Job Description:

Manage, prioritise and undertake blending of fluids as requested by development technologists using a range of blending processes according to local procedures ensuring timely delivery to high quality and safety standards.

Be the point of contact for a development technologist team and coordinate non-blending tasks, such as decanting, facilitating dispatch and booking in of raw materials/products to storage.

Manage storage of incoming samples and raw materials digitally and physically, including stock control, Quality Control and Safety Data Sheets’s

Responsible for submission of samples for testing both internally and externally. Working with external suppliers, test labs and blending facilities as needed.

Support training for new starters and visitors to include operation of laboratory equipment, blending and raw material management

Actively contribute to the running of the team and Blending department, including re-stocking consumables and maintaining good housekeeping in the laboratory. Proactively assist and support colleagues as required.

Deliver safe and reliable operations through commitment to bp’s HSSE standards and Code of Conduct

Work closely with Blending Team Leader, Blending Supervisor and development technologists to ensure application of best laboratory practices, sample handling, lab standards and all HSSE requirements.

Help identify and implement opportunities for continuous improvement, efficiency gains and digital transformation

Essential Education

GCSEs or equivalent in the sciences or related fields

Essential Experience

Able to demonstrate a collaborative team approach to working

Able to demonstrate high level of organisational/management skills

Able to demonstrate strong interpersonal and communication skills to a diverse set of stakeholders

Laboratory experience including accurate working/attention to detail, stock/inventory control, and knowledge of safe working practices are critical

Good digital skills, including use of Microsoft applications

English fluency, written and oral

Desirable Education/Experience

Higher education in Chemistry/Applied Science, laboratory operations or related technical field

Analytical, scientific or mechanical testing experience

Basic knowledge of lubricant/engine oil products, their composition, manufacture and application

Knowledge of agile working and use of planning tools e.g ADO

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.