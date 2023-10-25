Associate Technician

Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



Pangbourne's blending team is a high functioning, collaborative team supporting key projects and deliverables for the Castrol business across Engine oils, Thermal Fluids and Motorsport. The team supports a wide range of technologies and projects aimed at delivering the high growth targets for Castrol and bp's emerging businesses and growth engines.The Blending team is part of the applied sciences group that conducts blending laboratory operations and associated tasks in support of the product development projects across engine oils, motorsport and thermal fluids.This role is mainly focused to support the Thermal Fluids team (Electric vehicle Battery coolants, data centers and other electronic cooling applications) both with blending operations, associated tasks and logistic services. The role also supports the wider blending team as and when required.The team's stakeholders are the development technologists and experts across a variety of technology areas, cars, bikes, trucks, ships and electric vehicles. The team also supports Castrol's motorsport activities from Formula 1 to MotoGP and World Rally.This is a fully operational role in an agile team responsible for high quality and efficient blending of fluids. The successful candidate will be responsible for day to day blending and logistic activities and will take ownership of workload, showing strong prioritizing skills. Flexibility of response to changing priorities is key.We strive to support our people to learn, grow and develop in a diverse and challenging environment. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



What does the day to day look like?

Manage, prioritise and undertake blending of fluids as requested by Development Technologists using a range of blending processes according to local procedures to high quality and safety standards.

Be the point of contact for the Thermal Fluid team's development technologists to coordinate non-blending tasks, such as decanting, facilitating dispatch and booking in of raw materials/products to storage.

Manage storage of incoming samples and raw materials digitally and physically, including stock control, Quality Control and Safety Data Sheets’s

Responsible for submission of samples for testing both internally and externally. Working with external suppliers, test labs and blending facilities as needed.

Support training for new starters and visitors to include operation of laboratory equipment, blending, logistics and raw material management.

Actively contribute to the running of the team and Blending department, including re-stocking consumables and maintaining good housekeeping in the laboratory. Proactively assist and support colleagues as required.

Deliver safe and reliable operations through commitment to bp’s HSSE standards and Code of Conduct

Work closely with Blending Team Leader, Blending Supervisor and development technologists to ensure application of the best laboratory practices, sample handling, lab standards and all HSSE requirements.

Help identify and implement opportunities for continuous improvement and efficiency gains.

Supporting the team compliance with quality standards in support of several external accreditations.

What do we want to see from you!

GCSEs or equivalent in the sciences or related disciplines

Able to demonstrate a collaborative team approach to working.

Able to demonstrate high level of organisational/management skills.

Able to demonstrate strong interpersonal and communication skills to a diverse set of stakeholders.

Laboratory experience including accurate working/attention to detail, stock/inventory control, and knowledge of safe working practices are critical.

Good digital skills, including use of Microsoft applications.

English fluency, written and oral.

Desirable:

Higher education in Chemistry/Applied Science, laboratory operations or related technical discipline

Analytical, scientific or mechanical testing experience

Basic knowledge of lubricant/engine oil products, their composition, manufacture and application

Knowledge of agile working and use of planning tools e.g ADO

Data analysis and manipulation using MS excel, VBA/Macros, Python, SQL

Small scale manufacturing/laboratory scale production

Forklift truck license would be useful.

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



